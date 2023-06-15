PGDM from MKES IMSR - Your Passport to Jobs in India's Top Companies

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: Malad Kandivli Education Society's Institute of Management Studies and Research (MKES IMSR) has joined hands with a leading industry partner, FinX, to offer placements to students in some of India's top companies like HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Capital, Bajaj Capital, Geojit, Kotak Mahindra Bank, LIC Mutual Fund, MAX Life Insurance, Tata AIA Life Insurance, DBS, RBL Bank and 20+ other industry titans that will push students towards extraordinary careers across various booming industries.

This partnership serves as a solid foundation for internships and placements, ensuring that students at MKES IMSR are not just jobseekers, but highly sought-after talents wanted by industry leaders. The institute's placement cell works tirelessly to foster and nurture these connections, providing students access to various placement opportunities.

MKES IMSR's placement cell has forged strong regional, national and global industry connections. With a focus on 360-degree education, industry-relevant skills and practical exposure, the institute prepares students to excel in a dynamic job market. It's set to shape future leaders and ease successful career transitions yielding bright and fulfilling professional futures.

Wide Range of Specialisations:

At MKES IMSR, students take charge of their educational journey, with the institute offering five distinct specialisations within the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) Programme. In Finance / Financial Services, students acquire the expertise to navigate complicated financial landscapes, becoming masters of numbers and strategic decisions. Creativity thrives in Marketing, where students uncover the art of captivating consumers, crafting compelling brand stories and revolutionising the world of advertising. In HR, it unravels the secrets of talent acquisition, organisational development and employee well-being, empowering them to shape the future of human resources. Business Analytics gives data the centre stage for informed decision-making, uncovering valuable insights and fuelling innovation. Finally, Entrepreneurship sparks students' passion for innovation, teaching the art of building ventures and stimulating change. At MKES IMSR, the possibilities are endless as students embark on a transformational journey tailored to their unique passions and career aspirations.

High Return on Investment:

Return on Investment (ROI) is crucial for students investing their time and resources into higher education. MKES IMSR provides an excellent ROI by ensuring that the initial investment of fees is relatively low compared to other institutions. Moreover, its extensive academic curriculum and industry exposure pave the way for placements with significantly higher salaries. With the institute's emphasis on grooming talented individuals, students can expect a rewarding return on their investment in personal growth and financial success.

Industry Experts as Mentors:

MKES ISMR's faculty members are a team of seasoned industry experts who prepare students for the ever-changing business world. These professionals bring practical knowledge and real-world experience into the classroom, ensuring that students receive comprehensive and up-to-date insights. By learning from the best in the industry, students develop a deeper understanding of the challenges and trends shaping their fields. This exposure enhances their resume, sharpens their skills and makes them market-ready from day one.

Collaborations with Top Recruiters:

MKES IMSR's partnership with FinX opens doors to an expansive network of over 30 esteemed recruiters and counting. This is instrumental in providing its students with lucrative placement opportunities spanning various sectors. Leveraging these valuable partnerships, the institute facilitates internships, live projects and other immersive industry experiences, effectively bridging the gap between academia and the corporate world. As a result, students are equipped with the practical skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in today's highly competitive job market.

With a mission to nurture the next generation of business leaders who possess not only technical proficiency but also a visionary outlook to drive transformative change, MKES IMSR goes beyond conventional teaching by incorporating experiential learning and the capstone project in the curriculum. This holistic approach enables students to solve problems innovatively and drive sustainable growth.

Prospective students are invited to embark on a rewarding journey by joining MKES IMSR, where a committed faculty, prestigious industry partnerships and robust placement opportunities are waiting to be tapped. The institute's dedicated admissions office is readily available to provide further information on programmes and guide interested individuals through the admission process.

To explore more about MKES IMSR, including its vision, programmes and admission details, please visit the website mkesimsr.ac.in or call us at 86558 21102/86558 21103 or admissions@mkesimsr.ac.in.

