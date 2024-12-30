PhantomFX Continues Growth Momentum with Fresh Deals Worth INR 27 Crore

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30: Phantom Digital Effects Limited(NSE: PHANTOMFX), a creative visual effects (VFX) studio, has successfully secured new contracts for the period from October to December 2024. These projects, spanning both international and domestic markets, reflect the company's strong industry presence and its ability to deliver innovative solutions to global production houses.

The total value of these contracts stands at INR 27 Crore, of which Rs20 crore will be recognized as revenue in the second half of Financial Year 2024-25. The remaining Rs7 crore will contribute to the company's revenue in subsequent months. This achievement aligns with PhantomFX's revenue projections for the fiscal year 2024-25, estimated to range between INR 100 Crore and INR 110 Crore.

Commenting on the development Mr. Bejoy Arputharaj, Managing Director, Phantom Digital Effects Limited said, "These contracts mark a significant milestone in our journey of growth and success. The trust placed in us by our clients reaffirms our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable, and scalable VFX solutions. With revenue recognition expected in the upcoming quarters, we are confident in achieving our financial goals for the fiscal year. We will continue pushing boundaries to meet and exceed client expectations."

