Phantomfx Forms Strategic Partnerships with Leading Chinese Production Houses with Government Support

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Phantom Digital Effects Limited (NSE SYMBOL: PHANTOMFX), a leading creative visual effects (VFX) studio, has formed significant strategic partnerships with major Chinese production houses. The Chinese government initiated and endorsed these Strategic partnerships designed to enhance PhantomFX's footprint in China's burgeoning entertainment sector. The collaborations include major film projects and short-form content creation, representing a significant advancement for the company in this vital market.

Through these partnerships, PhantomFX will leverage its cutting-edge VFX technologies to enhance storytelling and elevate production quality across various entertainment formats. This includes a Strategic Cooperation Framework agreement and a Memorandum of Framework (MOF) to provide visual effects for three feature films and 100 short dramas (skits)a Chinese government-associated project with an estimated initial value of $1 to $1.2 million.

Key Highlights:

* Expanding Market Reach: China's entertainment industry is one of the largest and fastest-growing worldwide. These Strategic partnerships provide PhantomFX direct access to high-budget film productions and a booming short-form content sector, significantly boosting the company's client base and growth potential.

* Expertise in Film Special Effects: PhantomFX brings its extensive experience in theatrical film VFX, enhancing the visual quality of both cinematic and theatrical productions. This expertise positions the company as a leader in improving visual storytelling across various entertainment mediums.

* Innovation in VFX and AIGC: The partnership also explores the convergence of visual effects and AI-generated content (AIGC), placing PhantomFX at the forefront of innovation. This new approach has the potential to transform production workflows, enhancing both creative output and efficiency.

* Transforming the Short Drama Industry: PhantomFX aims to integrate advanced VFX technology into China's thriving short-form content industry, setting new production standards and opening additional revenue streams for the company.

* Beyond Entertainment: The collaboration will also explore the application of PhantomFX's VFX technology in emerging sectors, such as the smart home industry, showcasing how these technologies can drive innovation beyond traditional media.

* Opportunities in High-Budget Productions: PhantomFX's track record in handling large-scale productions is a key advantage. China's entertainment industry, known for its high-budget films with substantial VFX demands, offers PhantomFX a chance to handle complex sequences, gain further global recognition, and grow its revenue through these high-profile collaborations.

* Long-Term Strategic Alliances: These Strategic partnerships are structured to foster enduring partnerships between PhantomFX, the Chinese government, and leading production houses. By pooling resources and expertise, the collaborations will unlock growth opportunities and drive PhantomFX's influence in the entertainment and technology sectors.

* Mutual Growth Potential: The partnerships are expected to expand capabilities for both PhantomFX and its Chinese collaborators, unlocking new opportunities in entertainment, smart home technology, and Al-generated content. Diversifying into these high-growth sectors will further boost PhantomFX's long-term growth prospects and create additional revenue streams.

Binu Joshua Sam, Director/COO/CFO of PhantomFX, commented that:

"These strategic partnerships with the Chinese government and leading production houses present exciting opportunities for PhantomFX, not only in the entertainment space but also in emerging areas such as smart home technology and Al-generated content. We are confident that these collaborations will drive innovation, growth, and long-term value for our stakeholders.

These partnerships mark a significant milestone in PhantomFX's expansion within China's entertainment industry and position the company at the forefront of technological innovation in visual effects."

