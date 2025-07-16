PhantomFX Raises INR 59.99 Crore via QIP to Global Expansion and Creative Leadership

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 15:Phantom Digital Effects Limited (NSE: PHANTOMFX), one of India's fastest-growing and globally recognized VFX studios, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). The company has raised ₹59.99 Crore through the issuance of 23,43,600 equity shares at ₹256 per share (including a premium of ₹246 per share), reflecting a discount of 4.78% (i.e. Rs.12.85/- per Equity Share) to the floor price of ₹268.85 per share.

This fundraise comes at a transformative time for PhantomFX, as it accelerates strategic investments across creative infrastructure, talent acquisition, and international operations, including its recent acquisition of Oscar winning Tippett Studio.

Allotment Details – Major Investors (more than 5% allocation in QIP):

Name Shares Price (₹) Amount

(₹) % of securities allotted in QIP Vikasa India EIF I Fund 1,95,300 256 4,99,96,800 8.33% Moneywise Financial Services Private Limited 1,95,300 256 4,99,96,800 8.33% Beacon Stone Capital VCC – Beacon Stone I 1,95,300 256 4,99,96,800 8.33% UNICO Global Opportunities Fund Limited 1,75,800 256 4,50,04,800 7.50% Shine Star Build Cap Private Limited 2,73,300 256 6,99,64,800 11.66% HDFC Bank Limited 1,36,800 256 3,50,20,800 5.84%



Commenting on the QIP, Mr. Bejoy Arputharaj S., Managing Director of Phantom Digital Effects Limited, said, “This fundraise is not just about capital, it's a testament to confidence. The enthusiastic participation of leading institutional investors is a clear validation of PhantomFX's vision, our consistent execution, and our positioning as a global creative force. It reflects the industry's recognition of our unique blend of innovation, storytelling excellence, and international scalability. We are not simply growing a business we are shaping the future of visual storytelling by building a future ready powerhouse that seamlessly integrates cutting edge technology, artistic brilliance, and cross border capabilities.

With the backing of this QIP, we are now better equipped to fast track our expansion into key international markets, further integrate iconic entities like Tippett Studio, and invest in infrastructure, talent, and AI driven creative workflows. Our roadmap is bold and purposeful focused on delivering unmatched value to our clients, nurturing long term partnerships, and raising the global benchmark for VFX excellence. This is a defining chapter in our journey and for PhantomFX, the most exciting phase is only just beginning.”

Global VFX Industry on the Rise: India's Strategic Role and PhantomFX's Impact

The global VFX market is witnessing rapid expansion, projected to grow from

US$ 15 billion in 2023 to US$ 30 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.7%. Closer to home, the Indian VFX industry is estimated at ₹11,400 crore (US$ 1.38 billion) in 2023, with visual effects alone contributing ₹5,400 crore (US$ 647 million). Backed by over 4,000 studios, strong government incentives, and rising global demand, India is emerging as a global powerhouse for high quality VFX services. (Source: IBEF)

At the forefront of this transformation is PhantomFX, a studio delivering acclaimed work for titles like Ayalaan, Salaar, RRR, Leo, and The Flash. Recognized as the first Indian studio to create an entirely VFX-driven alien character, PhantomFX brought “Tattoo” to life in Ayalaan a landmark moment in Indian cinema, PhantomFX has executed over 500 projects, employs 650+ artists, and posted ₹102 crore in revenue for FY25. With cutting edge infrastructure and a fast-growing global presence, PhantomFX is helping define the future of India’s VFX leadership on the world stage

About Phantom Digital Effects Limited

PhantomFX (NSE: PHANTOMFX) is a full-service creative studio specializing in high-end Visual Effects (VFX) for films, television, commercials, and streaming platforms. Headquartered in India, the company operates four state-of-the-art facilities across Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, supported by a team of over 500 highly skilled artists.

PhantomFX continues to expand its global footprint through strategic growth initiatives, with operational hubs now established in the USA, Canada, UK, China, and Dubai. The company holds TPN Gold certification and has a strong legacy of delivering end-to-end VFX solutions to major global production houses.

In a major milestone, PhantomFX has successfully acquired Tippett Studio, an Oscar-winning American VFX company headquartered in Berkeley, San Francisco. This strategic expansion positions PhantomFX at the forefront of the global VFX industry, enhancing its creative capabilities and service reach.

Financial Highlights (FY 24–25)

● Total Income: ₹104.37 Crore

● EBITDA: ₹39.69 Crore

● Net Profit: ₹20.20 Crore

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

