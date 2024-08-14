PhantomFX Reports 20 per cent YoY Growth in Q1 FY 2024-25 EBITDA

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Phantom Digital Effects Limited (NSE: PHANTOMFX), a creative visual effects (VFX) studio, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY 2024-25.

Comment on Financial Performance: Bejoy Arputharaj, Managing Director, Phantom Digital Effects Limited said, "In Q1 FY 2024-25, our financials reflected decent growth, driven by strategic initiatives and a commitment to high-quality VFX services. Total income rose by 13 per cent YoY to Rs 27 crore, with EBITDA surging 20 per cent YoY to Rs 11 crore, showcasing effective cost management and operational efficiency. The EBITDA margin improved by 256 basis points, highlighting enhanced profitability. The strong topline and EBITDA performance underscore our solid financial foundation and positive growth outlook.

We are also excited to share that PhantomFX is securing landmark projects, solidifying our role as an industry leader. These projects span both domestic and international markets which showcases our dedication to both local and global excellence. With our deep expertise and creative prowess, we are ready to drive the success of these projects, setting new standards for innovation and client satisfaction in the Visual Effects industry.

At Phantom, our continuous drive for innovation is at the heart of everything we do. Our advancements in automation, virtual production, and AI research represent a major leap forward, not just for our studio but for the entire filmmaking industry. We are empowering filmmakers with the tools they need to push the boundaries of visual storytelling, and I am incredibly excited about the creative possibilities these new technologies will unlock."

