PhantomFX Unveils Breakthrough Innovations in Automation and Virtual Production

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: Phantom Digital Effects Limited (NSE: PHANTOMFX), a creative visual effects (VFX) studio, unveils significant updates in their ongoing efforts to enhance productivity and revolutionize the filmmaking process. These developments are set to redefine filmmaking processes by enhancing productivity and offering filmmakers unprecedented creative freedom.

Key advancements include:

Revolutionary Automation Tool

Phantom Digital Effects has introduced advanced automation tools set to transform the production pipeline. These tools are anticipated to enhance productivity by 10 to 15%, allowing artists to concentrate on the creative aspects of their work. By automating routine tasks, the team can focus their skills and expertise on delivering breathtaking visual effects, unencumbered by repetitive jobs.

State-of-the-Art Virtual Production Unit

Phantom Digital Effects Ltd. is thrilled to announce the launch of their state-of-the-art Virtual Production unit. This facility uses real-time technology, enabling filmmakers to interact with 3D sets and plan their camera movements virtually. This innovative approach significantly enhances the preproduction stage, offering a hands-on experience that surpasses traditional methods. Filmmakers can now visualize their projects in real-time, bringing storyboards and previsualizations to life with unprecedented accuracy. The Virtual Production experience centre at Phantom Digital Effects Ltd. is poised to become a unique selling point, embracing the future of filmmaking technology.

Advancements in AI Research and Development

The Technology and R&D team at Phantom Digital Effects Ltd. has made significant progress in AI research, incorporating cutting-edge techniques to boost productivity and elevate the quality of their work. By integrating AI-driven solutions, the studio is pushing the boundaries of visual effects, delivering exceptional and innovative outcomes for their clients.

Introducing Photorealistic Virtual Sets

Phantom Digital Effects Ltd. is excited to unveil a new service: the creation of photorealistic virtual sets for Virtual Production volume stages. Their real-time technology team is now fully operational, creating stunning and lifelike virtual environments that will enhance the visual storytelling experience. This addition to their service portfolio underscores their commitment to providing filmmakers with the tools they need to realize their creative visions.

Bejoy Arputharaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Phantom FX, expressed his enthusiasm, stating "At Phantom, we are dedicated to staying at the forefront of technological innovation in the visual effects industry. Our latest advancements in automation and virtual production are a testament to our commitment to providing filmmakers with the best tools and techniques available. By enhancing our automation tools, establishing a state-of-the-art Virtual Production unit, making strides in AI research, and introducing photorealistic virtual sets, we are not only increasing our productivity but also expanding the creative horizons for our clients.

These advancements represent a major leap forward in our mission to innovate and lead in the visual effects industry. Our new automation tools and state-of-the-art Virtual Production unit will not only enhance our productivity but also provide filmmakers with unprecedented creative possibilities. The integration of AI research and the introduction of photorealistic virtual sets underscore our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in visual storytelling. We are excited to see how these developments will shape the future of filmmaking and are proud to lead the way in this transformative journey."

