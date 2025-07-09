PharmaSource D2R Launches India's 1st Factory to Pharmacy Platform, Redefining Health, Wellness & Beauty Supply Chains

VMPL

Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 9: In a bold move set to reshape India's pharmaceutical and wellness distribution landscape, PharmaSource D2R Private Limited has announced the launch of its revolutionary B2B digital platform. The country's one of the first true "Factory to Pharmacy" models poised to simplify sourcing of medical and wellness products across the country.

Designed by seasoned pharmacists and technocrats with over three decades of experience, the platform directly connects retailers with top-tier manufacturers - eliminating intermediaries and offering significantly improved margins and convenience for buyers.

The company has launched its B2B website last month, and the mobile app is scheduled for launch next week to enable pharmacies, clinics,hospitals and wellness retailers to source over 1,000 quality-assured products spanning pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, ayurvedic remedies, cosmetics, and personal care at near-manufacturing prices. There are no high minimum order requirements, franchise fees, or long-term commitments. In these categories, the cost of goods sold (COGS) makes up only a small portion of the maximum retail price (MRP), leading to a significant gap between the manufacturing cost and the price paid by retailers (PTR). Recognizing this inefficiency, the company believes there is substantial room to innovate and create more value by disrupting traditional supply chain models in these segments.

"App Ka Fayda ™ - our motto reflects our mission," the company's spokesperson Mrs.Seema said. "The idea is simple, whether it is a chemist in a small town or a metropolitan clinic chain, our platform levels the playing field, simplifying retail sourcing and facilitating growth for resellers across the country."

A Model Built for Modern India and Real World Needs

PharmaSource D2R's platform is built to offer transparency, affordability, and scale. Retailers can start orders from just ₹199 nationwide, making it especially helpful for smaller stores and clinics in Tier 2, Tier 3 cities & beyond. Every listed product is QA/QC-checked and backed by a government-approved laboratory COA, ensuring trust and quality with every shipment.

The platform features brands manufactured by some of India's most respected companies with WHO-GMP, US-FDA, EU-GMP, or FSSAI certifications many of which export to over 40 countries globally.

TrueD2R ™: Disrupting the Status Quo through Retailer Empowerment

Traditional sourcing in the healthcare retail segment is often marred by fragmented distribution, unclear pricing, and limited product visibility. Retailers in Tier 3 cities and smaller towns often struggle with limited visibility into product availability and pricing. PharmaSource is breaking this cycle through its TrueD2R™ model, connecting manufacturers and retailers directly from factory floors to pharmacy shelves.

PharmaSource aims to provide high-margin products, better stock availability, faster delivery, and complete cost transparency, all without the high investment or volume pressures usually associated with B2B procurement & franchising. They prioritize the end consumer's interests as well, thoughtfully listing only selected brands that maximise value in each purchase.

Built for Scale, With a Broader Vision Beyond Pharma

While the current focus remains on Health, Wellness, and Beauty, the team behind PharmaSource D2R has an eye on larger horizons. Plans are already underway to expand the model into other verticals, including FMCG, by leveraging the same Direct to Retail (D2R) approach could help small retailers in other industries benefit from similar cost and convenience advantages. This comprehensive vision positions the launch as a significant milestone for the industry.

What began as a solution to a persistent industry inefficiency, is now poised to become a movement, one that champions transparency, fairness, and innovation in one of India's most critical sectors.

To know more, visit: www.pharmasource.in

