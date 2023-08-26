PharmaTech Expo 2023 inaugurated, to promote innovation, technology in pharma industry

Over 400 exhibitors are showcasing a range of machinery and equipment for pharmaceutical manufacturing at the Expo.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 26: The 15th edition of PharmaTech Expo 2023 & LabTech Expo 2023, dedicated to pharmaceutical innovation, technology and knowledge, was inaugurated at the Helipad Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar on Friday.

PharmaTech Expo 2023 & LabTech Expo 2023 is a premier platform that brings together the key players from the pharmaceutical industry, showcasing the latest advancements in pharmaceutical manufacturing, processing technology, pharmaceutical systems, and services.

Organised by PharmaTechnologyIndex.com in collaboration with the Drug Marketing & Manufacturing Association (DMMA), the three-day expo will continue till Sunday.

This year’s Expo places a special focus on the pharmaceutical machinery and equipment manufacturing sector, pharmaceutical packaging, lab and analytical instruments, pharmaceutical formulations, and nutraceuticals. A dedicated pavilion featuring pumps, valves, pipes & fittings has been introduced to enhance the exhibition’s scope.

Dr HG Koshia, Commissioner of the state Food & Drugs Control Administration (FDCA), Dr Ravi Kant Sharma, Deputy Drugs Controller (India) in the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Sunanda Rajendran, Secretary General of Indo-African Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Dr. Viranchi Shah, National President of Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA), were among the dignitaries present at the inauguration.

Ramesh Shah, Chairman of PharmaTechnologyindex.com Pvt Ltd said, “Over the past decade and a half, PharmaTech Expo has emerged as the most prominent event in India promoting innovation and collaboration within the pharmaceutical industry. The event has grown in scale over the years and the very best in the pharmaceutical industry are taking part in the Expo this year. With everyone’s support, this edition will facilitate interactions, exchange of ideas and technology adoption, and set new benchmarks.”

PharmaTech Expo 2023 & LabTech Expo 2023 is taking place over an exhibition space of 25,000 square metres, 50% higher than the previous year, hosting over 400 exhibitors showcasing a diverse range of machinery and equipment for pharmaceutical manufacturing. It is expected to attract more than 15,000 visitors and facilitate meaningful interactions between exhibitors and buyers.

A highlight of the event is the “Pragmatic Vision on Pharmaceutical and Allied Industry” sessions, where partner organisations and exhibitors will engage in interactive discussions. Representatives from leading organisations such as the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Ministry, National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC), EEPC India, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), and The Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India will participate and share their insights during these sessions.

The Indo-Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IACCI) is organising a Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet during the Expo, which will witness the participation of buyers from Ethiopia, Ghana, Namibia, Uganda, and other African countries, enhancing international business collaborations and opportunities. One-to-one meetings with participants from Africa have also been lined up during the Expo.

The three-day Expo will provide a platform for the industry players to discuss issues and opportunities in the pharmaceutical machinery and pharmaceutical product sectors.

The Expo has previously held successful editions across various cities including Indore, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Gandhinagar.

