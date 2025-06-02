Philanthropist Devir Singh and DSB Foundation to Distribute cooling equipment Across NCR to Underprivileged

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 2: With the Mercury soaring relentlessly as a sharp reminder of the impact of global warming, comes forth yet another thoughtful initiative from noted philanthropist Devir Singh Bhandari. With the aim of providing relief from the summer heat, Bhandari has announced a large-scale fan distribution drive across the National Capital Region (NCR). The distribution, planned under the banner of Bharat Industries and executed by their DSB Foundation, will be spanning across the peak summer months of June and July.

This "respite initiative" will benefit institutions such as orphanages and old age homes.

DSB Foundation has previously partnered with leading brands like Dettol, Dabur, and Paytm on community-centric initiatives. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation ran the 'Yuva Covid Suraksha Kit' drive in partnership with Dabur and Dettol distributing essential safety and hygiene kits across the region.

Devir's previous efforts include a healthy cooking workshop inside the Tihar Jail Complex, and a financial literacy workshop conducted in association with Paytm, focusing on empowering vulnerable populations with crucial life skills.

With youth empowerment, climate change, and rural development as its core mission areasthe DSB Foundation has always been driven by empathy and purpose. An initiative which garnered a lot of appreciation from citizens was the Christmas celebration at Don Bosco Ashalayam last year, where the DSB Foundation rallied in Harley Davidson for the noble cause. The event featured live performances by children, distribution of food packs, and gave the children an opportunity to explore Harley-Davidson motorcycles, courtesy of the Capital Chapter of Harley-Davidson India. The Foundation also took the opportunity to honour the leadership team of Capital Harley-Davidson for their support to the cause.

To date, DSB Foundation has organised food drives for over 30,000 people - an initiative that requires gumption and constant effort.

As the NCR gears up to face another intense summer, Devir Singh and the DSB Foundation gear up once again - to combat it with empathy, compassion and action.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor