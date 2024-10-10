Philanthropist Dr Dinesh Shahra Seeks Divine Blessings at Mumbai's Durga Festival Event

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: Industrialist and philanthropist Dr Dinesh Shahra, a staunch advocate for women's empowerment and an ardent devotee of Goddess Durga, attended the Lokhandwala Durga Puja celebration organized by Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya. Dr Shahra, who even has a Durga temple at his corporate office in Mumbai, sought the blessings of the Goddess, symbolizing strength, compassion, and resilience.

During the celebration, Dr Shahra emphasized the importance of honoring traditional festivals that celebrate the power of women and preserving cultural heritage. He highlighted the vital role women play in society, saying, "Festivals like Durga Puja remind us to cherish and support women, the true pillars of our community."

Through his Dinesh Shahra Foundation, which is actively involved in uplifting marginalized women through education and skill-building opportunities, Dr Shahra distributed meals and prasad at the event, reinforcing the importance of community solidarity.

He also lauded Abhijeet Bhattacharya and his team for organizing such a vibrant and inclusive celebration. "These events unite people, celebrate our cultural roots, and empower women, who are the backbone of our society," Dr Shahra remarked.

An ardent proponent of spiritual values, Dr Shahra continues to inspire the youth by promoting the ancient concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), encouraging a life of unity, service, and compassion. His presence at the Lokhandwala Durga Puja reaffirmed his ongoing commitment to creating a positive and lasting impact within the community.

