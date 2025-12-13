Philippines Targets India's 50 Million Outbound Travelers with Landmark Agreement with The Farm and CG Hospitality Global

VMPL

Manila [Philippines], December 13: In a major development set to reshape regional tourism flows, The Farm at San Benito - Autograph Collection by Marriott and it's owning company, CG Hospitality Global, the hospitality arm of CG Corp Global, has signed a landmark Agreement with the Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT PH) to grow inbound tourism from India to the Philippines.

The partnership positions India- one of the world's fastest-growing outbound travel markets, with over 50 million projected annual travelers- as a priority for Philippine tourism development.

The agreement was formalized between Philippine Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco and Rahul Chaudhary, MD & CEO of CG Hospitality Global, in Manila, strengthening a first-of-its-kind public-private collaboration aimed at market development, joint promotions, and long-term tourism growth.

Central to this partnership is The Farm at San Benito- a proud member of CG Hospitality Global and a multi-award-winning eco-luxury holistic wellness resort south of Manila, Philippines. Spanning 52 hectares of lush greenery and overlooking Mount Malarayat, The Farm offers natural and holistic medically supervised health programs. With over 70 exclusive suites, villas, and residences, The Farm offers guests an unparalleled life-changing experience. Adding to its global distinction, the resort is soon to officially become part of the prestigious Marriott Autograph Collection.

Furthermore, CG Hospitality Global is under discussion for an aggressive expansion plan slated to open 20 such properties in the next five years. Plans are also underway to set up another project similar to The Farm, in India very soon.

"From India to Manila" A New Corridor of Tourism Growth

Philippine Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said:

"It's a beautiful day for the Philippines to have this opportunity to ink a memorandum of agreement with one of the most premier and well-loved hospitality brands in the world, CG Hospitality. Our chief mandate is to listen and to work as hard as we can, to act as fast as we can, to deliver on our commitments."

Speaking on the partnership, Rahul Chaudhary, MD & CEO of CG Hospitality Global, said:

"India is one of the world's most powerful outbound markets. With this strategic partnership, we are committed to unlocking its full potential for the Philippines. Our goal is to create seamless pathways for millions of Indians to discover the Philippines' natural beauty, world-class wellness offerings, and warm hospitality."

Photo credit- Department of Tourism - Philippines

About CG Hospitality Global

CG Hospitality Global, the hospitality arm of CG Corp Global, has a diversified portfolio of more than 225 Hotels & Resorts across 12 countries and 130 destinations with almost 15,000 keys.

CG Hospitality's strength is its strong foothold in India, with a footprint of over 150 hotels under the Fern Series by Marriott brand, with plans to take it up to 500 hotels by 2030. This robust network serves as a critical engine for driving cross-border tourism under this new alliance.

CG Hospitality Global's successful joint ventures include partnerships with other globally renowned hospitality brands and partners such as IHCL (A Tata Enterprise) through its Taj, Taj Safari, and Vivanta brands, Jetwing Hotels in Sri Lanka, Doubletree by Hilton in NYC, and Fairmont brands.

CG Hospitality Global also owns The Farm brand. By 2028, CG Hospitality Global is expected to grow to over 600 hotels and 30,000 keys.

CG Hospitality Global's diverse portfolio features some of the most iconic properties and destinations across the globe. This includes Taj Exotica Resort & Spa (Maldives), Jetwing Vil Uyana & Taj Samudra (Sri Lanka), The Farm at San Benito (Philippines), Meghauli Serai - A Taj Safaris Lodge (Nepal), Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers (Dubai, UAE) and Fairmont The Norfolk & Fairmont Mara Safari Club (Kenya), Double Tree by Hilton JFK Airport in New York, amongst others.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor