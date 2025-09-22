Philips Home Appliances Brings Festive Cheer with 'Sone Pe Suhaga' Campaign; Customers Stand a Chance to Win Gold Every Hour

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 22: The festive season in India is synonymous with joy, new beginnings, and auspicious traditions, and few symbols capture that better than gold. Embracing this festive spirit, Philips Home Appliances, from the house of Versuni India, has announced its pan-India campaign, 'Sone Pe Suhaga', bringing consumers the chance to celebrate the season with golden rewards alongside trusted innovations for the home.

At the heart of the campaign lies Philips' belief that the festive season is about creating lasting memories while making everyday life easier. With a portfolio that includes the iconic Philips Airfryer, Mixer Grinders, Coffee Machines, Garment Steamers, Air Purifiers, and more. The brand continues to bring together innovation, convenience, and care to turn houses into homes.

The month-long the campaign offers shoppers the opportunity to win gold worth INR 9,999 every hour, every day. Philips Home Appliances will be announcing the winners hourly via social media, radio, and daily winners via national newspapers.

Speaking on the campaign, Pooja Baid, Chief Marketing Officer, Versuni India, said: "Festivals in India are about joy, togetherness, and meaningful moments. Gold has always been a cherished part of these celebrations; a symbol of prosperity and good fortune. With our 'Sone Pe Suhaga' campaign, we are combining the excitement of winning gold with the assurance of Philips' trusted innovations. It's our way of adding even more sparkle to every celebration this festive season."

The Sone Pe Suhaga campaign reflects Philips' long-standing promise of bringing relevant, purposeful innovation to Indian homes while making the festive season even more rewarding. Running nationwide from September 22 to October 22, 2025, it invites consumers to purchase any Philips product above ₹1,000 at any offline store or on the Philips Home Appliances website, register via the campaign QR code, and stand a chance to win gold vouchers worth ₹9,999 every single hour, along with exciting assured gifts on select products making every purchase more rewarding.

About Versuni:

Versuni's purpose is turning houses into homes. As a house of home appliances brands, Versuni markets: Philips, Philips Baristina, Philips Walita, Preethi, Senseo, L'OR Barista, Saeco, and Gaggia. With more than 900 patents to its name, Versuni's portfolio spans coffee and kitchen appliances, garment care, climate care, and floor care. Philips, Saeco and Gaggia products are sold under trademark license from Koninklijke Philips N.V. Products under the Philips brand include the Airfryer, Espresso Machine with LatteGo, Handheld Steamer, Air Purifier and AquaTrio Cordless Vacuum. Versuni is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with innovation, manufacturing, and commercial centers across the globe and a footprint in over 100 countries.

