Philips Showcases Its Versatile Suite of AI-Powered Imaging Solutions at IRIA 2024

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 25: Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology presented its powerful suite of AI-driven enterprise imaging portfolio, including next-generation Ultrasound, MRI and CT systems at the 76th Annual Conference of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) 2024. At the event organized in Vijayawada, Philips launched its state-of-the-art Compact Ultrasound System 5000 series, which offers performance and portability in a compact system based on the company's premium ultrasound capabilities. The company also showcased its revolutionary MRI with BlueSeal magnet, the industry's first and only wide bore 1.5T fully sealed magnet, which relieves healthcare providers from helium-related complications and unpredictability. BlueSeal magnet requires only 0.5% of helium compared to a conventional MRI system.

Daniel Mazon, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Philips Indian Subcontinent commented, "We are proud to have showcased revolutionary smart solutions from our MRI, CT, Ultrasound and AI product portfolios at IRIA 2024. These solutions enable healthcare providers to improve operational performance and workflow efficiency while empowering them to make more informed clinical decisions. The advanced imaging solutions presented by Philips embed intelligence at each step of their workflow and disease management procedure. Philips' vast range of products increases accessibility to healthcare by harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence and enabling healthcare providers in delivering the right treatment to the right patient at the right time. This is a fantastic way to help create access to care and expand healthcare to all parts of India."

Visitors to the company's booth were able to witness a full suite of solutions from Imaging and Radiology modalities including MRI, CT, Enterprise Informatics and Ultrasound. The key attractions from Philips' portfolio included:

Compact Ultrasound 5000: Philips' Compact Ultrasound 5000 series enables healthcare providers to experience a portable ultrasound system that offers exceptional clinical performance across general imaging, cardiology, OB/GYN and point of care. Utilizing Philips advances for premium ultrasound image quality in a compact form, the Compact Ultrasound 5000 series has been expertly designed for both portability and performance. The system also offers 34% greater image resolution and sensitivity, 83% enhanced visualization and 95% enhanced diagnostic confidence.

BlueSeal Magnet Technology: Based on a decade of innovation, Philips BlueSeal is a fully sealed magnet designed to simplify MRI installations, reduce lengthy and costly disruptions in MRI services, and help healthcare departments transition to sustainable helium-free operations. This revolutionary magnet operates with only seven liters of liquid helium and is fully sealed - freeing up the minds of healthcare providers from potential helium complications. With BlueSeal magnet, Philips aims to help MRI facilities overcome potential helium-related issues of classic magnet design and eliminate the radiology department's dependency on scarce helium supply. The system can also achieve hours of continuous high-performance scanning and offers a leading field-of-view of 55*55*50 cm for a 70 cm wide bore 1.5T system. Philips also showcased AI-powered ultrafast scanning using SmartSpeed technology to improve patient outcomes.

Spectral CT 7500: Philips Spectral CT 7500 enables healthcare providers to convert deep clinical data into valuable diagnostic information using simple, routine scanning with seamless integration of spectral data into their reading environment. Given the increased demand, pressure on staff, and cost challenges that imaging organizations face today, there is a massive need for imaging that's first-time-right. Philips Spectral CT 7500 addresses these requirements as it offers a fast, always-on, low-dose path to precision diagnosis. It enables clinicians to acquire spectral results within a single exposure, for any clinical procedure, and without special scan modes. Philips also demonstrated AI-powered Precise CT technology to improve image quality in challenging patients, thus improving clinical outcomes.

'Made in India' Affiniti Ultrasound System and Zenition Mobile C-Arm with flat panel detectors: A premium-quality Ultrasound system, Affiniti series is India's most esteemed series from Philips Ultrasound with 3000+ installations across the country. Affiniti series of ultrasound systems offer doctors a powerful combination of performance and workflow for quick and efficient diagnosis with low operating cost. In June 2020, Philips announced the shipment of the first 'Make in India' Affiniti Ultrasound machine from its Healthcare Innovation Center (HIC) in Pune. Philips Zenition supports increased OR performance across the healthcare facility. The platform's tablet-like user interface and simple 'Unify' workflow mean that once an operator has learned to use one system on the platform, it is easy for them to operate them all. Zenition's compact design, Position Memory feature and BodySmart software, which captures fast and consistent images even at the edge of the image intensifier or flat detector, reduce the need for C-arm repositioning by 45%.

Philips provides flexible and scalable corporate imaging solutions to hospitals and imaging centers as they aim to enhance their performance. The company's solutions aid healthcare institutions by increasing the quality of care, and improving patient outcomes, and staff experience, all while lowering the cost of care.

