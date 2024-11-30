Phillips Additive, A Division of Phillips Machine Tools, Forms Strategic Partnership with Tata IIS to Drive Skill Development

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30: Phillips Additive is proud to announce its collaboration with Tata IIS, a premier institution established under a Public-Private partnership between the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Tata Group, dedicated to enhancing skill development and technical training in India. This partnership marks a significant step forward in advancing Additive Manufacturing (AM) training and infrastructure, supporting the Government's mission to develop a skilled workforce.

As part of this initiative, Phillips Additive has played a key role in establishing the Additive Manufacturing division at Tata IIS. The institute has acquired state-of-the-art 3D printing solutions including the Formlabs SLA & SLS and Markforged FDM Printing solutions in both Mumbai and Ahmedabad., Phillips Additive has also been instrumental in setting up the AM lab infrastructure, ensuring seamless integration of the advanced technologies and training efforts.

The Additive Manufacturing Lab was successfully launched alongside the inauguration of IIS Mumbai by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in October 2024. The establishment of this facility is expected to have a substantial impact on the manufacturing sector by addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals in additive manufacturing, a rapidly transformative technology.

Phillips Additive collaboration with Tata IIS represents a robust, strategic partnership. Throughout this process, Phillips has supported Tata IIS to operationalize their additive skill development centres with hardware, software, training and support with course curriculum and Train the Trainer programs.

The association with Tata IIS is a key contract for Phillips Additive, highlighting the company's commitment to delivering world-class additive manufacturing solutions. By equipping students and industry professionals with the knowledge and skills required to fully utilize additive manufacturing, this partnership aims to unlock new opportunities in the manufacturing sector and reinforces Phillips' position as a leader in the Additive Manufacturing landscape, both in India and globally.

Commenting on the association, Anuj Budhiraja, Vice-President, Phillips Additive says, "Phillips Additive is honoured to collaborate with the Tata IIS in advancing Additive Manufacturing education in India. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to supporting the nation's skill development and fostering a future-ready workforce. By equipping Tata IIS with world-class 3D printing technology and dedicated training support, we aim to inspire and prepare the next generation of manufacturing professionals. Together, we're paving the way for innovation in the industry, ensuring that students and professionals have the skills and tools needed to meet the evolving demands of the global manufacturing landscape."

M. Nidhi Goyal, Executive Vice-President, - Tata IIS added, "Tata IIS is committed to enabling the workforce with cutting edge skills in future technologies. Additive Manufacturing is a rapidly growing transformative technology that holds potential for the manufacturing landscape, and we are delighted to partner with Phillips Additive to advance skilling and awareness for this transformative technology in India. This collaboration will provide students and professionals with hands-on experience using state-of-the-art 3D printing equipment. Together, we are committed to developing skilled professionals who will drive innovation in India's manufacturing sector. Through such collaborations, Tata IIS remains dedicated to empowering our young and growing workforce and to supporting India's growth in manufacturing."

Phillips Machine Tools India is a 100% owned subsidiary of Phillips Corporation, USA. For more than 60 years, the federal government, private sector industry, and education leaders have trusted the experts at Phillips to solve their most significant manufacturing challenges. We aim to create legendary value for the manufacturing community by unlocking solutions to propel capabilities, profitability, and productivity. Phillips represents a robust combination of equipment, applications expertise, and well-suited services to meet the growing range of present and future manufacturing application requirements.

Learn more about Phillips at: phillipscorp.com/india/phillips-additive.

Tata Indian Institute of Skills (Tata IIS) is a new initiative by the Tata Group which aims to provide world-class skilling to the nation's youth. Incorporated as a Section-8 company by the Tata Trusts, Tata IIS continues the Tata Group's legacy of building premier institutions like IISc, TISS, and TIFR. Tata IIS, in partnership with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, is setting up Indian Institute of Skills Mumbai and Indian Institute of Skills Ahmedabad. These Institutes will create benchmarks in quality training and address the need for skilled manpower for current and future industry requirements. Manufacturing will be a special area of focus for IIS Mumbai and IIS Ahmedabad.

