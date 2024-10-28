Phoenix Marketcity Pune Celebrates 'Saga of Ancient Feathers' Festive Decor

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Phoenix Marketcity, Pune has kicked off Diwali celebrations with the stunning celebration of 'Saga of Ancient Feathers' an awe-inspiring celebration of tradition, literature, and artistic expression. The celebration showcases a series of extraordinary installations, blending cultural heritage with modern aesthetics, and has transformed the mall into a vibrant haven for shoppers, visitors, and art enthusiasts alike.

A Feast for the Senses: The Installations

The centerpiece of this magnificent decor is 'The Timeless Quill', a towering 35-foot sculpture. Featuring two intricately designed vintage quills adorned with delicate carvings and mirror mosaics, the installation stands as a symbol of creativity and the power of words. The luminous sculpture casts poetic inscriptions into the air, captivating visitors with its ethereal glow and Diwali-inspired symbolism designed & conceptualized by Elementa Designs.

Welcoming guests at the main entrance is the stunning Feathered Radiance, a 100-foot archway adorned with dynamic LED lights and embellished with meticulously crafted feathers conceptualized by Surreal Design Studio. This radiant entrance creates a dazzling first impression, setting the tone for a magical shopping experience. At the north entrance, art and literature converge with Feathers on the Scroll, featuring four elegant Shola wood feathers perched atop a giant scroll, signifying the enduring legacy of written words and artistic expression Designed by Baisakhi Flowers.

The mall's facade comes alive with The Flying Feathers, a breathtaking display of over 100 illuminated feathers. Each feather symbolizes freedom, artistic brilliance, and the celebration of creativity - a visual delight for all who pass by.

Star-Studded Event

The grand celebration event was graced by popular faces Mrunal Kulkarni, Ishita Raj, and Srishti Munka, who added star power to the occasion. The event drew a vibrant mix of excited shoppers, prominent media personalities, and influential figures, amplifying the festive atmosphere and spotlighting the cultural significance of the decor, making it a truly memorable affair.

A Tribute to Tradition and Modern Art

This year's festive decor at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune is a perfect blend of cultural heritage and contemporary art. Each installation serves as a tribute to tradition through a modern lens, inviting visitors to experience the grandeur and creativity that defines this year's celebrations.

Anshuman Bharadwaj, Centre Director, Phoenix Marketcity Pune said, "The 'Saga of Ancient Feathers' is more than just festive decorit is a creative tribute to tradition, literature, and the spirit of Diwali. Each installation is designed to inspire and transport visitors into a world where heritage meets modernity. We are thrilled to offer this unique experience to our patrons, making Phoenix Marketcity Pune the ultimate festive destination this season."

Exciting Phoenix Festival Gratifications Await

As part of the Diwali celebrations, Phoenix Marketcity Pune is also thrilled to announce the Phoenix Festival, where shoppers have the chance to win exciting gratifications worth up to Rs5 million. From luxury car, Hi-end Bike to dream vacations, there are grand rewards awaiting lucky winners. Every shopping experience this festive season comes with the added thrill of winning bigso don't miss the opportunity to shop and win!

