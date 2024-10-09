Phoenix Overseas associate company "BCL Bio Energy" start crude edible oil production

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Phoenix Overseas Limited a NSE Emerge listed company announces that its associate company M/S. BCL Bio Energy Private Limited has started production Crude Edible Oils like Crude Rice Bran Oil; Crude Mustard Oil and De- oiled Cakes at its Solvent Extraction plant.

BCL Bio Energy Private Limited is a Solvent Extraction Plant, established to extract Crude Rice Bran Oil from Rice Bran of 300 TPD and the residual cake called DE- oiled Rice Bran which is used as cattle feed and exported from India to countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam. Established in 2021, it is into the business of extraction of edible rice bran oil and a subsidiary of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Limited.

It is a small step towards the energy security of the country to reduce India's dependence on importing edible oils. The Company will also emphasize on exporting the Deoiled cakes from India to several other foreign countries and will contribute in earning foreign exchange for the country.

Phoenix Overseas Limited holds 29% stake in BCL Bio Energy Private Limited and the working of BCL Bio Energy would contribute to the financial performance of the former company.

Phoenix Overseas Limited is a three Star Export house, recognized by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India. Established in 2002, it is into the business of export of various agriculturally based products like Maize, Soyabean extraction, Mustard Extraction, Rice Bran Extraction, Wheat, Rice etc to various countries including Bangladesh, Nepal and countries in Africa. It also exports and manufactures fashion accessories namely hand crafted leather goods, canvas & jute bags of 100% eco- friendly materials with its manufacturing unit at Sodepur in West Bengal. Catering to the storage of perishable products like fruits, vegetables, seafood etc, it is also an operator of state- of the art Cold Storage facility at Malda in West Bengal.

However, Rice Bran Oil (RBO) has gained wide popularity in recent years due to its considerable health benefits. RBO has found many applications in the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and chemical industries because of its unique properties and medicinal value. The by-product of rice bran oil extraction, called de-oiled cake (DOC), ensures that all parts of the rice bran are used, minimizing waste for sustainability.

