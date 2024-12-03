PhonePe launches health insurance for dengue, malaria at Rs 59 per year

New Delhi, Dec 3 PhonePe on Tuesday announced the launch of a new and affordable insurance plan for dengue and malaria on its platform, starting at just Rs. 59 per year.

The affordable health coverage plan offers comprehensive year-round coverage of up to Rs. 1 lakh for medical expenses related to vector and air-borne diseases. This insurance cover also ensures users, especially in tier-II and tier-III cities, are financially protected against unexpected medical expenses caused by such illnesses throughout the year.

The plan also offers PhonePe users extensive coverage against more than 10 vector-borne and air-borne diseases including malaria, dengue, chikungunya, filariasis, Japanese encephalitis, swine flu, bird flu, typhoid, pulmonary tuberculosis, and meningitis.

The cover includes hospitalisation, diagnostics, and ICU stays. Unlike other seasonal plans, the coverage with this plan is not limited to the monsoons. It extends throughout the year, ensuring that PhonePe users have access to year-round protection and continuous coverage.

In addition, users can instantly purchase, manage, and file claims via the PhonePe app, with a 100 per cent digital claims process, ensuring faster settlements and a seamless user experience. Even working professionals with access to corporate health insurance can choose to avail of this coverage as it offers additional protection for more specific health risks.

“At PhonePe, we are committed to making insurance accessible and affordable to all. The launch of this product is a testament to our commitment to offering our users comprehensive coverage throughout the year. Through this, we aim to empower our users to manage health risks effectively while eliminating financial barriers to quality care,” said Vishal Gupta, CEO at PhonePe Insurance Broking Services.

“Our goal is to provide tailor-made insurance solutions to underserved populations across the country by leveraging our expertise in digital distribution, thus ensuring peace of mind for millions of Indians,” he added.

Users can avail of the insurance coverage on the PhonePe app by navigating to the insurance section on the PhonePe app and selecting ‘dengue and malaria’ insurance.

They can then review the plan details, including sum insured and premium options; view insurer information and detailed plan benefits; fill in policyholder details and complete the payment process in minutes.

