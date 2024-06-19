PhonePe Payment Gateway launches referral programme

New Delhi, June 19 The PhonePe Payment Gateway (PG) has announced the launch of its referral programme -- 'PhonePe PG Partner Programme', which is designed for anyone helping a business grow online.

As a referral partner, they can refer their clients to accept online payments from their customers and accelerate business growth. The programme offers businesses one of the most competitive commission rates in the industry, which is applicable for every transaction helping significantly boost their referral earnings.

"With the launch of the PhonePe PG Partner Programme, we are reaffirming our dedication to empowering businesses through cutting-edge payment solutions and rewarding partnerships," said Ankit Gaur, Head PhonePe Payment Gateway & Online Merchants.

"We’ve already witnessed over 10x growth in adoption of our referral programme since launch. With this initiative, we seek to empower merchants to utilise cutting-edge fintech solutions and offerings to enhance the success of their online business," he added.

The PG referral programme was launched at a grand event called Confluence in Ahmedabad. The event saw sessions led by Gaur which were centred on knowledge exchange. Potential referral partners actively participated in discussions, sharing solutions for the common challenges businesses face when accelerating their online growth.

Businesses can join the PhonePe PG Partner Programme to offer their merchants best-in-class payment solutions. This partnership boosts credibility and helps businesses become the preferred vendor for clients, fostering trust and fueling business expansion.

The programme is open to various businesses, including developers and digital agencies to technology platforms like ERP, CRM, and SaaS companies. Partners benefit from scheduled monthly payouts, exclusive invitations to events hosted by the PhonePe PG, and a dedicated account manager to assist with any queries.

Technology partners will receive additional support, including technical assistance for seamless integration with their products.

To join the programme, just visit the PhonePePG Partner Programme page and register. Post registration, a PhonePe representative will assist with the KYC and onboarding process. Upon completion of the process, merchants will receive a referral link via their registered email, enabling them to start referring clients and earning commissions immediately.

