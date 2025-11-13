Phonon & Jazeera Airways Launch 'JazLink'--First-in-Market Baggage Belt Alerts for Smoother Arrivals & Faster Turnaround

BusinessWire India

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 13: Phonon, India's leading customer experience automation company, has partnered with Jazeera Airways, one of the Middle East's fastest-growing low-cost carriers, to launch 'JazLink', an AI-powered digital communication platform designed to keep every passenger informed every step of the journey.

Built on Phonon's flexible, no-code flow designer, for airlines and aviation, 22North, JazLink empowers Jazeera Airways to design and deploy real-time, multilingual WhatsApp alerts and omnichannel engagement journeys in minutes. From flight status updates and baggage notifications to feedback and rebooking links every interaction is automated, contextual, and personalized.

The collaboration brings a 73% improvement in passenger notification efficiency through AI-driven automation and suppression logic that eliminates duplicate communication. Passengers also benefit from automated baggage belt alerts a first-of-its-kind initiative in the GCC ensuring smoother arrivals and faster turnarounds.

"We're thrilled to partner with Jazeera Airways to launch JazLink a leap toward intelligent, human-like communication for passengers," said Ujwal Makhija, Founder & Managing Director, Phonon. "Our mission is to automate meaningful outcomes through AI. With JazLink, passengers gain a true digital companion that keeps them informed, assured, and connected at every touchpoint."

The partnership marks Phonon's flagship aviation collaboration in the GCC, reinforcing its Middle East expansion strategy. Phonon's AI-based solutions have consistently delivered up to 35% higher communication accuracy, helping airlines and enterprises build proactive, high-trust customer journeys.

"At Jazeera Airways, our focus is on creating a simple, connected, and customer-first travel experience," said Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer, Jazeera Airways. "Partnering with Phonon enables us to elevate our digital capabilities and deliver real-time, multilingual updates that redefine how passengers experience travel in the connected world."

As part of its long-term vision, Jazeera Airways aims to reduce call centre load, enhance Net Promoter Score (NPS), and triple passenger capacity by 2029, supported by a strong digital foundation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor