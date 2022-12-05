Physics Wallah announces National Scholarship cum Admission Test 2022 for classes 8-12 on Dec 4

To hold the next round of offline exams on the back of massive response from students

NSAT gauges the mental ability and scholastic aptitude of students

Witnesses over 86,051 registrations for the exam

Results to be declared on December 11th

New Delhi, December 5, 2022: Focusing on students’ success, PW (PhysicsWallah) has launched its National Scholarship cum Admission Test (NSAT), one of India’s most prestigious national talent search and scholarship exams.

The platform is now set to hold the next round of offline exams for NSAT 2022 for students who could not appear before, on December 4th-5th, with results to be declared on December 11th.

The NSAT exam, which gauges the mental ability and scholastic aptitude of students, is developed by highly experienced academics from the platform’s Academics Excellence Team. The online/offline exam covers Maths, Science, and Mental Ability for classes VIII-XII, with PCM/PCB included for classes XI and XII.

The first round of NSAT was held online from November 6th to 13th and offline from November 26th and 27th. About 44,848 students cleared the exam as per the results declared on November 27, 2022.

Another round of offline NSAT will be held at PW’s Pathshala and Vidyapeeth centers across the country, including Delhi, Agra, Jaipur, Indore, Kota, Srinagar, Guwahati, and Dehradun, among many other locations within Tier I, II, and III cities.

Alakh Pandey, CEO & Founder, PhysicsWallah, said, “We have garnered an overwhelming response for NSAT, with over 86,000 registrations received without extensive marketing. We envision revolutionizing India’s education space by encouraging students to take proactive steps for their learning journey and to build a solid academic foundation. The second round of the exam is being held for students who could not appear initially, and we are expecting similar, smashing results this time as well.”

Top rankers of NSAT 2022 are slated to receive a 100% fee waiver at Vidyapeeths and Pathshalas, along with laptops/tablets to help them further embrace online learning.

PW will arrange a personal faculty session through a felicitation ceremony where students will receive medals and reward cards. A PW office tour, participation in the platform’s SAARTHI (career guidance, doubt-solving, study planning) program, and distance learning module are also on the cards for top rankers of the NSAT.

A leading ed-tech player in India, PW (PhysicsWallah) is redefining traditional competitive exam coaching that solely relies on expensive offline teaching pedagogies. By leveraging in-house tech innovations, the company has made quality learning completely hybrid and highly affordable to the student masses. The brainchild of Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, PW, started its journey in 2016 as a YouTube channel to coach JEE and NEET aspirants. Fast forward to today, it has scaled India’s 101st unicorn, preparing students for multiple competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, CTET, and CA.

PW offers both free and paid online courses to students. It also provides offline and hybrid coaching through its Vidyapeeths and Pathshalas across India. The company has a vast pool of educational content available in 9 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati. PW has over 12M subscribers across 27 YouTube channels and more than 7 million app downloads with a 4.7 rating on Google Play Store. Endeavoring to provide 360-degree learning, the company has also launched upskilling courses for students and working professionals to learn in-demand skills and become industry-ready for today’s jobs. PW’s exemplary JEE and NEET results are a testimony to its commitment to serving students with the best quality coaching at the most affordable prices.

