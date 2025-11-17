Physics Wallah IPO: GMP Falls Ahead of Listing; Steps to Check Allotment Status

The PhysicsWallah IPO is set to be listed on Tuesday, November 18. The issue opened for subscription on November 11, 2025 and closed on November 13, 2025. Allotment of shares was completed on November 14. The Edtech IPO’s GMP has seen a sharp decline ahead of its listing tomorrow.

The IPO price range was between Rs 103 to Rs 109, with a lot size of 137 shares was bid by individual investors for a minimum amount of Rs 14,111. The 3,480 crore IPO was subscribed by qualified institutional buyers for 2.70 times, non-institutional investors took 0.48 times, while retail individual investors subscribed 10.01 times and employees subscribed 3.34 times. The Physics Wallah IPO total received 1.80 subscriptions.

Physics Wallah IPO GMP

The IPO was expected to make a strong debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as the share price of the IPO was trading at Rs 7, down from the previous Price of Rs 9, according to Investorgain data at 12.37 pm on Monday. Therefore, IPO is estimated to be listed at a price of Rs 116 with 6.42% over the IPO listing price.

The Physics Wallah IPO shares in the grey market premium was Rs 1.5 on the opening day of the issue, falling to zero on the closing day. On November 14th, the allotment day, it jumped to Rs 5.5 and gradually climbed to Rs 9.

How to Check Allotment Status of IPO

Steps to Check Physics Wallah IPO Allotment Status on BSE

1. Visit the official website at bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2. Select issue type to Equity

3. Select the issue name to 'PhysicsWallah'

4. Enter application number or PAN no.

5. Click on 'I'm not a robot'

6. Click on 'Search'

Steps to Check Physics Wallah IPO Allotment Status on NSE

1. Visit the official website at nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

2. Select equity and SME IPO bid details.

3. Select Symbol as 'PhysicsWallah'

4. Enter PAN no and application no

5. Click on the submit button.

About Physics Wallah

Edtech platform PhysicsWallah provides education services to students both online and offline. It offers courses for preparation of competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, and UPSC. It also offers upskilling courses in data science, analytics, banking and finance, and software development.

The company's online services are available through its website, app, and social media channels. Additionally, Physicswala has launched tech-enabled offline centers and hybrid learning centers across the country, where students can study both online and in the classroom.