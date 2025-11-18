Physics Wallah Listing: Edtech Firm Shares List at 33% Premium Over IPO Price

Physics Wallah made a strong debut in the stock market on Tuesday, November 18, as shares for the edtech company listed at a 33% premium over the IPO price of Rs 109. The stock opened at Rs 145 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Rs 109 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Physics Wallah IPO was open for subscription on November 11, 2025 and closed on November 13, 202,5, with a total subscription of 1.80 times. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 2.70 times, non-institutional investors subscribed 0.48 times, retail individuals subscribed 3.34 times, and employees subscribed 3.34 times.

The PhysicsWallah IPO was open for subscription of a minimum investment of Rs 14,111 with a share price between Rs 103 to Rs 109 with a lot size of 137 shares. The offering raised a total of Rs 3,480.71 crore through a combination of a fresh issue of 28.45 crore equity shares worth Rs 3,100.71 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.49 crore shares amounting to Rs 380 crore.

The company plans to use this fund to establish new coaching centres across India. The Edtech company will set up ‘Vidyapeeth’ centres, while roughly Rs 50 crore will be spent to set up ‘Pathshala’ hybrid centres. A significant portion of IPO funds will be utilised for rent and lease commitments across the company's 112 offline coaching centres and 78 hybrid centres.

The Rs 3,481 crore IPO comprised a Rs 3,100.71 crore fresh issue and a Rs 380 crore OFS. The company raised Rs 1,563 crore from anchor investors on November 10.