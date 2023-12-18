Physics Wallah (PW) launches "Mission JRF" Series for UGC NET 2024, YouTube Channel Surpasses 20,000 Subscribers in a Month

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: Physics Wallah (PW), India's number one competitive test preparation brand, announced the launch of its "Mission JRF" (Junior Research fellowship) series for the UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) June 2024 exam, the batches commenced on December 16, 2023. Physics Wallah (PW)'s comprehensive UGC NET Online Coaching offers top-notch video lectures, interactive classes, mock tests, and expert guidance with twenty-four-seven doubt-solving availability in Hindi and English to help aspirants ace the 2024 exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) twice a year to determine the eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.

The "Mission JRF" series covers the following:

Paper 1: This paper is compulsory for all candidates and covers topics such as Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Reading Comprehension, Communication Skills, Mathematical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in Education. For this exam, Physics Wallah (PW) prepares students.

Paper 2: This paper is specific to each subject and covers the syllabus prescribed by the NTA. Some of the popular subjects offered by Physics Wallah (PW) include Commerce, Economics, Education, and History.

Atul Kumar, Online CEO of Physics Wallah (PW), said, "The UGC NET exam helps open doors for people who want to work in the teaching or research field in India. It also gives you the chance to receive financial support for doing research through the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Physics Wallah (PW)'s UGC NET YouTube channel has achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing 20,000 subscribers in just one month. The UGC NET channel continues to witness an exponential rise in its subscriber base. The rapid growth of the channel can be attributed to its high-quality content, expert guidance, and the trust it has developed within the academic community".

