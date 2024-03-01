Physics Wallah's 'Alakh AI' records 1.5 mn users in less than 2 months

New Delhi, March 1 Edtech platform Physics Wallah on Friday said that its indigenously-built Artificial Intelligence (AI) education suite ‘Alakh AI’ has attracted more than 1.5 million users in less than two months.

The company launched the suite at the end of December 2023.

Alakh AI includes offerings like AI Guru: Personalised Tutor, Sahayak: Smart Companion Powered by AI, and NCERT Pitara.

Meanwhile, Physics Wallah has launched a series of groundbreaking educational technology initiatives during its flagship event, Vishwas Diwas.

Embracing the theme ‘Padhai Ka Naya Andaaz (A New Era in Education)’, the edtech platform introduced innovations that promise to make learning more personalised, effective, and engaging.

"‘Padhai Ka Naya Andaaz’ is more than a theme; it is our commitment to provide a learning experience that transcends traditional boundaries, making education more personalised, effective, and engaging for every student," Alakh Pandey, CEO and Founder of Physics Wallah, said in a statement.

Central to this initiative, the company introduced Physics Wallah 2.0, a tech-savvy and futuristic approach, which focuses on enhancing student outcomes through advanced technology.

Along with the launch of innovative technologies, Physics Wallah has also announced discounts of up to 80 per cent on almost all its online courses.

Meanwhile, the firm has reported total revenue of Rs 798 crore in FY23, up 3.4 times from the previous financial year. Its total expenses grew to Rs 777 crore in FY23 from Rs 103 crore a year earlier.

