PhysicsWallah student Majid Hussain secures AIR 3 in JEE Advanced 2025, three others in top 100

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 2: Education company PhysicsWallah (PW) has announced its JEE Advanced 2025 results, with four of its students ranking in the top 100.

The high rank achievers are students like Majid Hussain (AIR 3), followed by Mohit Agrawal (AIR 12), Rishabh Iyer (AIR 48), and Shiven Toshniwal (AIR 58).

These achievements are an example of the flexibility of the learning ecosystem that PW tries to provide, with students getting good scores through both online courses via the PW app and offline, tech-enabled PW Vidyapeeth centres, and PW's Bothra Classes depending on their individual preferences and learning styles.

"I am extremely happy with the results and what I've accomplished," said Majid Hussain on his scores. "I studied at school but made time for self-study in the evenings. I watched PhysicsWallah's online lectures, which helped me get conceptual clarity. The way teachers explained concepts and tried to keep things practical made tough topics feel manageable."

Alakh Pandey, Educator, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, said, "Congratulations to all students who have cleared the JEE Advanced 2025. Your focus, resilience, and commitment reflect the spirit of consistent learning. At PW, we try to build systems that prioritise clarity, consistency, and access which further tries to enable students from several backgrounds to pursue their academic goals. As an educational organisation, we try to remain committed to improving how learning is delivered not just for outcomes, but to provide educational equity. And to those who didn't achieve the result they hoped for, this is just one step in a long journey."

PhysicsWallah's (PW) is attempting to provide accessible education for students appearing for the competitive JEE Advanced Exam. The platform's innovative teaching methods, including features like dedicated doubt-solving engine, daily practice tests with video solutions, personalised learning paths, and a vast library of learning resources, tries to help students to work towards their academic journey.

This year, over 1.8 lakh students appeared for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam.

About PhysicsWallah (PW)

PhysicsWallah (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to democratize education through online, offline and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2016, PW now offers education to students through its YouTube channels, including vernacular languages. PW aims to create a hybrid education ecosystem in the country by establishing tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres in cities nationwide. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, higher education, and education abroad. PW has raised funding from investors, including Hornbill Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Westbridge and GSV Ventures.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor