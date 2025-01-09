Physis Introduces The Men's Circle - An Exclusive 5-Month Personal Development Program for Men

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 9: India's top leadership coach Sailaja Manacha and Integrative Coach C. Suriyaprakash are launching The Men's Circle, a five-month personal development program designed to help men explore emotional well-being, leadership, empathy and balance in life and work. The program provides men over 30 with a transformative growth in a safe space to reflect, challenge, share, and develop skills that improve their relationships, work dynamics, and overall quality of life.

The program includes weekly 90-minute online sessions and monthly in-person workshops in Bangalore. The participants will be facilitated to use transactional analysis, NLP, somatic practices, and therapeutic techniques to challenge long-held beliefs, strengthen self-awareness, and develop practical tools to deal with the most underrated but critical underlying modern-day life challenges.

Sailaja Manacha brings 24 years of experience as an accredited psychotherapist and leadership coach. She is the author of Step Up, a book on leadership, and integrates psychology and coaching practices into her work.

Rajat Makar, Senior Director of Engineering at Walmart Global Tech, shares her experience of being coached by Sailaja, "I had the opportunity to undergo a course under Sai. It was primarily focused on transactional analysis. The course was well-designed and very interactive. I would rate this course as one of the best in my career. Sai was fantastic as a coach. I would highly recommend her and look forward to an opportunity to learn with her guidance again."

The co-host of The Men's Circle, C. Suriyaprakash is a coach, facilitator, and counsellor with 30 years of experience. He combines transactional analysis and Vedantic principles to help individuals and teams achieve personal and professional growth.

Participants have described Suriya's methods as insightful and practical. Srinath Nadathur, Senior Agile Coach at FlixBus, Germany, says, "When I'm in training or coaching led by Suriya, I know I will make a significant movement towards a better version of myself. His vast and deep knowledge along with a humanistic approach creates an enriching experience for learners. I'm lucky to have had the opportunity to journey with him."

Sailaja and Suriya believe that men too a safe environment to reflect and grow in ways that align with their values. The Men's Circle is created to provide this opportunity while addressing the evolving roles of men today.

C. Suriyaprakash further adds, "This program isn't just about personal growthit's about changing societal conversations on masculinity and creating awakened, balanced leaders."

About Physis

Physis is one of the best leadership coaching and development firms in India committed to help leaders with deep personal transformation and leadership excellence. Founder of Physis, Sailaja Manacha is known for her high-impact leadership programs that integrate modern psychology with timeless philosophies. Some of the most popular programs at Physis include PowerUp for senior women leaders and SALT for organizations.

