PNN

New Delhi [India], December 17: Phytochem Remedies (India) Limited is a leading company engaged in the sale of corrugated boxes and boards across various industries. The company is registered in Udaipur and operational in J&K. The company is bringing an IPO on the BSE SME platform to meet its capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of equipment/machinery, financing desired capital expenditure requirements for civil construction, full or partial repayment/prepayment of certain loans taken by the company, and for general corporate purposes. The Business Remedies team has obtained information regarding the company's business activities from the company's prospectus.

Business activities: Incorporated in the year 2002, Phytochem Remedies (India) Limited is a Jammu-based company that primarily manufactures corrugated boxes and board solutions while providing its services to industries such as food and beverages, FMCG, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, and automotive.

The company operates two units at Bari Brahmana in Jammu, out of which Unit 1 has a total allotted area of 43,360 square feet, and Unit 2 has an allotted area of 173,440 square feet. Currently, Unit 1 is utilizing approximately 12,000 square feet ,and Unit 2 is utilizing approximately 55,000 square feet of area.

The company's products include corrugated boxes (3-ply, 5-ply, and 7-ply), printed corrugated boxes, corrugated rolls, and corrugated pads and sheets. As of September 30, 2025, the company employed 51 employees.

Financial performance: The company started operations in 2014 as a semi-automatic line; later, it started its second unit in the financial year 2022-2023. The company recorded total revenue of Rs 20.83 crore and net profit after tax of Rs 0.82 crore. In the financial year 2024, the company recorded total revenue of Rs 32.90 crore and net profit after tax of Rs 2.31 crore, and in the financial year 2025, the company achieved total revenue of Rs 36.81 crore and net profit after tax of Rs 4.48 crore. In the period ended September 30, 2025, for the financial year 2026, the company recorded total revenue of Rs 25.01 crore and net profit after tax of Rs 3.75 crore. The financial results clearly indicate that the company's revenue and profit are increasing year on year. In the period ended September 30, 2025, for the financial year 2026, the company achieved a net profit after tax margin of 14.99 percent.

Information regarding the IPO: The IPO of Phytochem Remedies (India) Limited will open on December 18 and close on December 22, 2025, on the BSE SME platform. The company is issuing 3,900,000 shares of face value Rs. 10 each for Rs. 98 per share to raise Rs. 38.22 crore. The IPO market lot size is 1,200 shares, and retail investors will have to apply for 2 lots. The IPO is being managed by the lead manager, Mefcom Capital Markets Limited.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor