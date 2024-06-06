PickMe and PhonePe join forces: Transforming travel for Indian tourists in Sri Lanka with UPI payments

New Delhi [India], June 6 : Sri Lanka's premier ride-hailing platform PickMe, has collaborated with PhonePe to enable UPI-based QR payments for Indian travellers in Sri Lanka as reported by the Sunday Times in Sri Lanka.

This partnership marks an advancement in enhancing the travel experience for Indian tourists, offering the convenience of cashless transactions on PickMe rides from the moment they exit Bandaranaike International Airport.

By integrating PhonePe's UPI-based QR payment system into their platform, PickMe aims to minimize the stress for Indian travellers visiting the island.

The cashless payment option will make ride-hailing on PickMe hassle-free and safer.

Commenting on the partnership, Jiffry Zulfer, CEO of PickMe, told the Sunday Times, "Currently we are the only ride-hailing platform in Sri Lanka to offer such a service to Indian travellers and we hope to continue to innovate so that we make our ride-hailing service a convenient, safe and cost-effective mode of transportation for everyone."

He added, "This collaboration not only enhances the convenience for Indian travellers but also supports our mission to drive digital transformation in Sri Lanka's transportation sector. By enabling QR payments, we are making travel easier and safer for tourists, while also providing a new revenue stream for our drivers."

Recently, PickMe extended its services to Jaffna and Anuradhapura to increase their accessibility across the country.

As Sri Lanka's largest app-based hailing service, PickMe offers the solution for Indian travellers as well as other tourists looking to travel from Dondra Head in the south to Point Pedro in the north.

Ritesh Pai, CEO of International Payments at PhonePe, told the Sunday Times, "Our partnership with PickMe exemplifies the company's commitment to provide Indian travellers with convenient and trusted payment solutions. Travel is all about exploring new cultures, where food and local shopping are an integral part of that adventure."

He added, "Previously, navigating payments in a new country could be a hassle. Now, with PhonePe, Indian tourists visiting the beautiful island nation of Sri Lanka can enjoy the ease and security of UPI payments for their rides."

The collaboration followed the launch of PhonePe last month, where the Indian High Commissioner H.E. Santosh Jha urged companies in Sri Lanka to engage with Indian companies to build on the UPI stack for innovations in hotel bookings, cab bookings, delivery services, and more.

The High Commissioner commended such collaborations, stating, "I am confident that with greater commercial engagement in the fintech sector, India and Sri Lanka will unlock innovation and transformation in the digital domain."

