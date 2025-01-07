PicturePost Studios Limited: Redefining Post-Production Excellence Across India and Europe

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7: PicturePost Studios Limited, a pioneer in India's post-production industry, is redefining the creative process with its cutting-edge technology, dual-focus operations in Mumbai, and a newly formed subsidiary in the UK aimed at capturing the European market.

A Dual-Focus Approach in Mumbai

Operating from two state-of-the-art facilities in Mumbai, PicturePost Studios addresses the unique needs of the entertainment and advertising industries:

Andheri Office: A sprawling 4,500 sq. ft. hub dedicated to movies and OTT content. Equipped with 50 VFX workstations, 2 advanced DI (Digital Intermediate) rooms, 1 OTT suite, 1 Promo Division and a mastering room, this facility is designed to cater to India's thriving film and streaming industries.

Khar Office: A specialized facility focused on advertisements, delivering fast, high-quality post-production solutions to create visually impactful campaigns for brands.

This two-pronged approach enables the company to excel in both long-form storytelling and the fast-paced, impactful world of advertising.

Global Expansion: A New Subsidiary in the UK

As part of its vision for global leadership, PicturePost Studios has established a subsidiary in the UK to tap into the European market. This strategic move allows the company to bring its expertise in VFX, color grading, and mastering to European filmmakers, streaming platforms, and advertising agencies.

The UK subsidiary is positioned to serve as a bridge, fostering collaborations with international production houses and ensuring that PicturePost Studios becomes a recognized name in the global entertainment industry.

Innovating the Post-Production Landscape

Driven by advanced technologies such as AI-driven editing, real-time rendering, and cloud-based workflows, PicturePost Studios is setting new standards in the industry. These innovations ensure faster turnaround times and uncompromised quality, empowering filmmakers and brands to realize their creative visions.

Commitment to Excellence and Growth

"At PicturePost Studios, we aim to redefine post-production through innovation and a client-first approach. With our dual facilities in Mumbai and our expansion into Europe, we are prepared to meet the diverse needs of the entertainment and advertising industries both locally and globally," said Parish Tekriwal, CEO of PicturePost Studios Limited.

A Vision for the Future

With over 180 talented professionals, PicturePost Studios Limited is not just shaping the future of post-production in India but also making significant strides on the global stage. The company's focus on quality, creativity, and technological excellence ensures its continued success in both domestic and international markets.

For more information, visit http://www.picturepoststudios.com or contact +91 87798 45157.

