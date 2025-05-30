Pidilite announces Fevicreate Idea Labs 2025 winners

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: Pidilite Industries, a pioneer in adhesives and construction solutions and the name behind iconic brands like Fevicol, Fevikwik, and Fevicryl, proudly announced the winners of the Fevicreate Idea Labs 2025 Grand Finale India's only science-based national art and craft contest for school students. The event was broadcast on Sony TV and Sony YAY, bringing the creativity of young minds into homes across the country.

Fevicreate, a flagship initiative by Pidilite, is dedicated to promoting Art Integrated Learning as envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. With a mission to make learning more engaging and experiential, Fevicreate operates through three key pillars:

1. Fevicreate School Connect Program - Reaching over 15,000 schools across India.

2. Fevicreate Website & App - A digital hub offering 1000+ DIY art and craft activities for children, parents, and educators.

3. Fevicreate DIY Kits - Hands-on kits designed to make learning fun, meaningful, and skill-oriented.

At the heart of this movement is Fevicreate Idea Labs, a one-of-a-kind national contest that blends science, sustainability, and creativity. This year's theme, "Wonders of Nature," inspired over 2.4 lakh students from 900 schools to craft innovative solutions to real-world environmental challenges doubling the participation from last year, a testament to the growing popularity and national relevance of the competition.

The competition culminated in a spectacular finale judged by Mandira Bedi (Actor, Supermom, and Craft Enthusiast) and Nayantara Jain (Marine Biologist and Craft Advocate), and hosted by the charismatic Rithvik Dhanjani.

Winners of Fevicreate Idea Labs 2025

Grades 1-4:

* 1st Prize: Thomas Mathew, Rajagiri Public School, Kochi

* 2nd Prize: Siddhi Manoj Meshram, Bhavan's B.P. Vidya Mandir, Nagpur

* 3rd Prize: Aakansha Tandon, Our Lady Queen of the Missions School, Kolkata

Grades 5-9:

* 1st Prize: Hrishant Kumar, Jagran Public School, Noida

* 2nd Prize: Jivitha Shree, Nathella Vidhyodaya School, Chennai

* 3rd Prize: Thaneeksha R, Bangalore International Kids High, Bangalore

Kashyap Gala, Senior Vice President for Consumer Products from Pidilite Industries, said, "At Pidilite, we firmly believe that hands-on learning is one of the most impactful ways to foster creativity and curiosity among young minds. Fevicreate Idea Labs has become a platform where science, art, and learning come together, challenging students to think beyond conventional learning methods and use their imagination We are immensely proud to witness how Fevicreate is becoming a platform for these budding innovators to harness the power of crafting to present solutions to real-world challenges."

Commenting on the event, Mandira Bedi the judge who is also an Actor, Supermom and Craft Enthusiast, said, "As a mother, I truly understand the value of nurturing creativity from a young age. Art and craft play a vital role in shaping young minds, and Fevicreate Idealabs brought that to life in such a remarkable way. This competition wasn't just about presenting projects, it was more about showcasing ideas and the power of self-expression."

"It's truly exciting to witness the creativity and innovation displayed by these young minds at Fevicreate Idealabs. The attention to detail, the originality of ideas, and the focus on sustainability in each project were remarkable. Watching these budding innovators bring their concepts to life was both inspiring and a powerful reminder of how art and science can come together to spark impactful change." said Nayantara Jain a Marine Biologist and a Craft Enthusiast.

Commenting on the event, Rohit Sinha, National Head Ad Sales, Sports Cluster and Sony YAY!, said "Fevicreate by Pidilite Industries promotes a "learning by doing" approach, encouraging young minds to explore science and sustainability through art-based projects. Pidilite Industries, a leader in adhesives, sealants, and construction chemicals, is known for trusted brands like Fevicol, Fevikwik, and Fevicryl."

About Pidilite:

Pidilite Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) products and polymer emulsions in India. Our product range also includes paint chemicals, automotive chemicals, art materials and stationery, fabric care, maintenance chemicals, industrial adhesives, industrial resins and organic pigments & preparations. Most of the products have been developed through strong in-house R&D. Our brand name Fevicol has become synonymous with adhesives to millions in India and is ranked amongst the most trusted brands in the country. Some of our other major brands are M-Seal, Fevikwik, Fevistik, Roff, Dr. Fixit, Araldite and Fevicryl.

