Pilates Pioneer Yasmin Karachiwala's Body Image Opens in Juhu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: The pioneer of pilates and Bollywood's favourite fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala has launched her latest pilates studio at Juhu. The partners in this most recent venture are her son Zahaan Karachiwala and his business partner Zainab Bashey at the forefront. The launch event was a wonderful success, graced by the presence of several well-known Bollywood personalities who came out to support Yasmin. Guests included Helen Khan, Sunil Grover, Sophie Choudry, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri, and Alizeh Agnihotri. Speaking on the occasion, Helen Khan shared news of a video of her doing Pilates with the celebrity trainer that had gone viral, garnering millions of views. You can view it here.

With over three decades of experience in the fitness industry, Yasmin Karachiwala has established herself as one of the best in her field. Known as the go-to instructor for the biggest stars, like Alia Bhatt, Preity Zinta, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Hardik Pandya, Yasmin has helped them achieve the perfect balance of body and mind. Yasmin's extensive qualifications, including numerous certifications from both India and the US, underscore her excellence and expertise, particularly in Pilates, earning her the well-deserved title of the Pioneer of Pilates in India.

Pilates is an exercise that helps keep both the body and mind in optimal shape. It reduces chronic pain and aids in recovery from injuries, making it an effective and restorative form of movement. It is an excellent way to stay fit, healthy, and energised for both men and women, and has also been proven beneficial for pregnant women. Pilates serves as a preventive approach to overall wellbeing, helping maintain a sound body and mind. It is especially useful for individuals with desk jobs, as it improves posture and helps relieve joint and back pain. Additionally, Pilates teaches proper breathing techniques and contributes to achieving a toned, well-balanced physique.

The newly launched YKBI centre in Cuffe Parade, with its classy and welcoming interiors, provides a myriad of promising facilities including Reformers, MOTR, Mats and Spinal Correctors with a variety of small equipment that complements these larger pieces. Students can opt for one-on-one sessions of personal classes or duet or group sessions. Coaching is led by a team of experts personally trained by Yasmin, ensuring that the health issues of clients are addressed effectively. The instructors are specifically trained to work with injuries like joint pain, back pain and neck pain and can also help their clients with fitness programmes tailored for pregnancy. All the instructors in the centre are certified by YKBI Pilates Academy and internationally recognised. In addition to regular clients, special attention will be given to those ailing from spinal issues or bodily injuries.

So come on, Juhu! With YKBI, it's time to walk that fitness talk.

Address: 501, Aryston Centre, Juhu Tara rd, Juhu, JW Marriot, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400049.

