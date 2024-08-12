Pilgrim Announces Rashmika Mandanna as Brand Ambassador for Hair Care Range, Unveils New Tagline: 'The Secret Is In The Mix'

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: Pilgrim, one of India's fastest-growing beauty and personal care brands, announced the appointment of the Pan India Star, Rashmika Mandanna, as the new brand ambassador for its hair care range. The partnership with Rashmika beautifully captures Pilgrim's core belief and new brand campaign that 'The Secret is in the Mix'. As a young and rapidly growing beauty brand celebrated for its innovation and strong appeal to Gen Z, Pilgrim finds an ideal match in Rashmika's dynamic presence and popularity among young audiences. Rashmika's meticulous choice of beauty products highlights Pilgrim's commitment to crafting effective solutions. She perfectly embodies Pilgrim's approach, which combines cutting-edge technology with expertly sourced ingredients, skilled professionals, and exceptional expertise. As Pilgrim continues to revolutionise the beauty and personal care industry, Rashmika's association is set to amplify the brand's message, emphasizing the importance of meticulously crafted formulations.

The campaign beautifully portrays Rashmika leading a crowd of women, symbolizing today's herd mentality towards viral trends and new ingredients. It highlights how people often follow the latest trends without understanding their true value. While chasing trends is common, the real magic lies in the careful blending of ingredientsa process at which Pilgrim excels. This concept is captured in Pilgrim's new tagline: "The Secret Is In The Mix," emphasizing that the true effectiveness of beauty products comes from the meticulous combination of ingredients, how they are mixed, and in what quantities. This philosophy is vividly showcased in the campaign through Pilgrim's bestsellers, such as the Patua & Keratin Smoothening Shampoo, a unique blend of natural Patua and active Keratin, and the Hair Growth Serum. These products exemplify how Pilgrim expertly merges natural and active elements to achieve exceptional results.

Pilgrim's hair care range, including the Redensyl and Anagain Advanced Hair Growth Serum and Patua & Keratin Smoothening Shampoo, featured in the campaign, has set new market benchmarks. The Patua & Keratin Smoothening Shampoo is clinically tested to deliver 10X smoother hair in one wash, showcasing Pilgrim's commitment to high-quality solutions. The Redensyl and Anagain Advanced Hair Growth Serum, proven to stimulate new hair growth in just 28 days, stands out for its efficacy. This revolutionary serum continues to set new standards in hair growth solutions and remains one of Pilgrim's most sought-after products.

Gagandeep Makker, Co-founder of Pilgrim, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, "As Pilgrim continues to grow and take its next big leap, Rashmika is the perfect person to represent the spirit of our brand and lead us into this new era. This partnership is a significant milestone as we continue to innovate and provide exceptional solutions to our dynamic consumers, and we look forward to scaling new heights together. Our hair care range has received tremendous love, with products like the Hair Growth Serum and Patua & Keratin Smoothening Shampoo becoming game-changers in the market. Today's young audience is always searching for innovative solutions for healthy and silky hair, and Rashmika embodies this quest perfectly. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Pilgrim family.

Commenting on the association, Rashmika Mandanna said, "I've always believed that haircare goes beyond just using the right ingredientsit's about how they're brought together. This campaign is truly special because it highlights that while trends come and go, the real magic lies in how ingredients are expertly combined to deliver results. Pilgrim's haircare products masterfully blend natural and active ingredients, making them truly transformative. I look forward to a great association with Pilgrim and can't wait to share these remarkable hair care secrets with everyone."

Launched in 2019, Pilgrim has created a product portfolio of over 200 products across haircare, face care, makeup, and fragrance categories, catering to customers in over 10,000 pin codes. It retails across both online and offline platforms, including the brand's own website and third-party e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, and Flipkart, as well as numerous stores across the country.

Pilgrim is backed by investors such as Fireside Ventures, Vertex Ventures, and Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office, among others. With an impressive track record of serving 700,000 clients monthly, Pilgrim is set to disrupt the beauty and personal care market, contributing to its vision of becoming a 1000 crore ARR brand by 2025.

