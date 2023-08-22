PillUp’s Innovative PillUP Sure Tackles Fake Medicines, Ensuring Authenticity and Better Health

Pioneering E-pharmacy Platform PillUp Takes a Technological Leap to Safeguard Medication Authenticity and Improve Adherence”

New Delhi (India), August 22: In a remarkable stride towards ensuring public health and safety, PillUp, a pioneering e-pharmacy platform in India, is taking on the challenge of fake medicines through its innovative end-to-end tracking IP called PillUP Sure. With an alarming rise in counterfeit drugs circulating the market, PillUp sure has emerged as a beacon of hope by leveraging technology to safeguard medication authenticity and improving medication adherence among its customers.

Counterfeit medicines have plagued India’s pharmaceutical industry for years, posing serious risks to patient health and undermining the credibility of the nation’s pharmaceutical sector. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that about 10% of drugs available worldwide are counterfeit, and India has not been immune to this crisis. Fake drugs can lead to treatment failure, exacerbation of illnesses, and even fatalities. This has created an urgent need for effective measures to curb the distribution of fake medicines.

According to recent data, PillUp+ has witnessed impressive results in helping patients take medicine on time. An astounding 86% of PillUp+ customers reported a significant improvement in medication adherence. This remarkable statistic reflects the PillUp’s commitment to ensuring that patients receive the correct dosage of their prescribed medication at the right time, ultimately contributing to better health outcomes.

What sets PillUp apart from other e-pharmacy platforms is its strategic approach to growth and sustainability. Unlike its competitors who often burn investor money to provide hefty discounts, PillUp has focused on building a robust and self-sustaining business model. This not only safeguards the company’s future but also ensures that customers receive genuine medications without compromising on quality.

Akanksha, CEO of PillUp, highlighted the company’s dedication to eradicating the fake medicine menace. “At PillUp, we believe that technology should not only enhance convenience but also prioritize safety and well-being. Our end-to-end tracking IP is a testament to our commitment to quality healthcare. We are proud to be at the forefront of the fight against fake medicines in India.”

As PillUp continues to gain traction, its innovative approach to medication adherence and counterfeit drug prevention is being hailed as a prime example of how technology can add substantial value to the pharmacy ecosystem. With the rising challenges posed by fake medicines, PillUp stands as a shining beacon of hope, providing a safer and more reliable way for patients to access their essential medications. PillUp is backed by Shaan Puri from My first Million podcast and has a built a team of strong founding team from multiple backgrounds such as Ycombinator, operation & strategy consultant and Sr Cardiologist with 19 years of experience .

