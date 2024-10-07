Pink City Model United Nations: Students Propose Solutions to Global Challenges

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 7: Over 800 enthusiastic students from more than 65 schools across the country converged at the Rajasthan International Center in Jhalana, Jaipur, for the inaugural Pink City Model United Nations (MUN). This educational simulation was organized in collaboration with Myraki and the City One Initiative, fostering a platform for young minds to engage in global discussions and propose innovative solutions.

The event, which kicked off today, featured students acting as representatives of various United Nations member states, tackling pressing global issues and presenting their insights and suggestions. Jaipur MP Mrs. Manju Sharma graced the occasion as the chief guest, highlighting the significance of such educational initiatives.

In her address, MP Sharma expressed her delight at the scale of the event, stating, "It is heartening to see so many children actively seeking solutions to global problems. This reflects the positive evolution of our education system. Events like these encourage better learning and contribute to the holistic development of our youth."

Event partners Lakshya Lashkari, founder of Myraki, and Shivansh Ahuja, founder of the City One Initiative, also shared their insights. They emphasized that the Pink City Model United Nations not only cultivates public speaking skills but also showcases the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan, marking a significant milestone in student conferences.

With over 200 students traveling from outside Jaipur to participate, the enthusiasm and commitment to discussing global developments were palpable. The diverse representation underscored the collaborative spirit of the event.

Looking ahead, the final day of the conference promises to be equally inspiring, with keynote speaker Rajneesh Poonia from the ACB, along with Nawalgarh MLA Rajkumar Sharma as the chief guest.

The Pink City Model United Nations serves as a vital platform for young leaders, encouraging them to think critically about the world around them and to contribute actively to meaningful change.

