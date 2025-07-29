Pinky Dey Winner of Subtitle Mrs. Vivacious At Mrs. World International 2025

New Delhi [India], July 29: In a stunning display of grace, talent, and charisma, Pinky Dey has secured the trophy at Mrs. World International 2025, capturing hearts worldwide with her inspiring journey and vibrant personality. Dubbed “Mrs. Vivacious,” Pinky embodies the spirit of resilience and elegance at 47 years of age, balancing her roles as a devoted mother, loving wife, and accomplished career woman.

A fitness enthusiast, Pinky is known for her disciplined approach to health and wellness, regularly engaging in workouts and dancing that keep her energized and graceful. Her passion for dancing and choreography shines through in her vibrant personality and dynamic performances, inspiring many to stay active and embrace their inner rhythm.

Beyond her physical pursuits, Pinky is a talented creative writer, often expressing her thoughts and stories on bold topics through her compelling writing. Her creative flair extends into her professional life, where she has spent the past 24 years working as a talent and leadership consultant. Her expertise in nurturing talent and fostering leadership qualities has made her a respected figure in her field, empowering countless individuals to realize their full potential.

Pinky Dey’s achievement at Mrs. World International 2025 is a testament to her multifaceted personality and unwavering dedication to her passions. Her story continues to inspire women everywhere to pursue their dreams regardless of age, balancing personal growth, family, and career with grace and vivacity.

https://www.instagram.com/officialpinkydey

