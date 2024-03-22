Pioneer of Poly Scientific Ayurveda (PSA) Dr Ravishankar Polisetty, emphasises the integration of traditional medicine into the National Health Strategy

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] March 22: The widespread acceptance of Ayurveda, alongside other traditional medicinal practices, has provided a boost to the Ayush sector globally. According to the Union Government's projection, the Indian Ayush sector has secured a market of no less than USD 23 billion in 2023. Within this, the Ayurvedic sector alone is experiencing substantial growth. Industry experts attribute this success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, emphasising the integration of Ayurvedic principles into modern healthcare and the promotion of research. This approach has strategically positioned Ayurveda as a beacon of holistic wellness on both national and international fronts.

“The government’s comprehensive approach extends beyond domestic initiatives, as evidenced by the global promotion of Ayurveda. The recognition of Ayurveda as a traditional medical system by more than 30 countries is a testament to diplomatic efforts and collaborations, positioning India as a leader in alternative medicine on the international stage,” says Dr Ravishankar Polisetty, a pioneer in Poly Scientific Ayurveda (PSA).



He says that the support from the centre will assist more startups and medical experts in developing novel innovations that blend the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda with contemporary technical advancements.



“The Prime Minister had already emphasized that, more than an alternative, Ayurveda is now a fundamental pillar in the national health policy. He envisions establishing 1.5 lakh Health and Wellness Centres nationwide under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, with 12,500 centres specifically dedicated to Ayush Wellness to promote integrative medicine systems. These developments are going to make significant changes in India's healthcare sector,” adds Dr Polisetty.

A versatile cardiac surgeon, ayurvedic researcher, and data scientist, Dr Polisetty is the founder of Sai Ganga Panakeia Private Limited (SGP) and Novadigm Health Inc (Delaware), a global leader in biotechnology and personalised medicine.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor