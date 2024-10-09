Pioneer Safety Industries Honored with Best Safety Service Provider in West Bengal Award at National Quality Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India] October 9: Pioneer Safety Industries was honored with the prestigious Best Safety Service Provider in West Bengal award at the National Quality Awards 2024, held on 28th September 2024 in New Delhi. This distinguished event, organized by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. under the remarkable leadership of Rahul Ranjan Singh, showcases innovation and excellence across various sectors. It assembles esteemed leaders to honor notable achievements and impactful contributions.

With a focus on enhancing workplace safety standards, Pioneer Safety Industries has established itself as a leader in the safety management sector, providing innovative solutions to businesses across the region.

In expressing their gratitude, the awardees remarked, "This recognition strengthens our resolve to continue delivering innovative safety solutions and safeguarding workplaces."

The awards ceremony was graced by the presence of Padma Shree awardee Mrs. Raveena Tandon, who served as the distinguished Chief Guest. Her presence added a touch of glamour and sophistication, further elevating the spirit of celebration and achievement. Numerous luminaries from diverse sectors were honored for their exceptional contributions. The event was expertly hosted by Miss Muskaan Chowdhry, a renowned personality whose charismatic presence captivated the audience throughout the evening. Among the notable honorees, Hinduja Housing Finance Limited was recognized as the Most Trusted Housing Finance Company, while Smile Foundation received the award for the Most Trusted NGO in Child Development for its transformative work in empowering young lives.

The success of the event was made possible through the support of key partners, including Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, Prime Publicity India as the Printing Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner.

From a remarkable pool of over 60,000 nominations, Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. carefully selected more than 100 winners across industries such as Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tourism, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. Additionally, the event honored standout talent from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and social media influencers.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. is renowned for its dedication to recognizing excellence and innovation across various industries. In partnership with Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., a leader in web development, digital marketing, and branding, Brand Empower continues to set the benchmark for industry recognition. Founded by Rahul Ranjan Singh in 2011, Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. has become a trusted partner for businesses seeking to build a strong online presence and boost brand visibility. Since its inception, the National Quality Awards (NQA) have upheld a tradition of celebrating industry excellence and innovation. The inaugural edition in 2023 was headlined by Mrs. Sonali Bendre, while the second edition, held on 28th September 2024, saw Padma Shree awardee Mrs. Raveena Tandon take center stage as the Chief Guest.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. remains committed to its mission of honoring outstanding achievements across industries, setting new standards for excellence and inspiration year after year.

