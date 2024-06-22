Pioneering AI clone and educational avatar MAYA marks its first anniversary

SMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 22: MAYA, the groundbreaking AI clone and avatar of renowned educationist Dr Manjula Pooja Shroff, celebrates its first anniversary on June 17, Monday, marking a year of the transformative impact of technology and artificial intelligence in the education sector. MAYA has directly engaged over 7,000 students and empowered them with personalised learning experiences. Check out here https://manjulapoojashroff.com/

On June 17 last year, Kalorex Group, a leader in education and innovation for over three decades, unveiled MAYA, the AI clone & avatar of Dr Manjula Pooja Shroff, its visionary founder. Its journey over the past year has been nothing short of extraordinary.

MAYA has reached 42 Indian cities, connected with more than 15,000 parents, and engaged over 7,000 students as well as 8,000 senior educationists in the country and abroad. Its digital reach spans more than half a million across social media platforms, offering educational content in the form of videos, podcasts, and articles.

"MAYA has been revolutionary in the true sense. It has captured the imagination of educators, learners, and innovators worldwide. This innovative approach to personalised learning has demonstrably improved student engagement. It has also made education more accessible. With MAYA, we have demonstrated the potential for collaboration between the education sector and AI rather than a barrier to education. We are committed to building on MAYA's success with more features and expanding its reach and impact," Dr Shroff said.

In an era where the lines between humans and machines are becoming increasingly blurred, MAYA serves as a reminder of the importance of preparing students for a future where they will not only coexist with robots but also compete with them. While innovation lies at the core of Kalorex's ethos, MAYA epitomises this spirit.

Student interns from IIT Gandhinagar were roped in to work with the core team of Kalorex to develop MAYA. There were several challenges during the development phase, but each also provided valuable learning opportunities to hone their skills.

The response to MAYA from educators and students reflects the awe inspired by Kalorex's innovative initiatives, setting new educational engagement and outreach benchmarks. It has catalysed a crucial dialogue about the role of AI in education, prompting educators and learners to confront the reality of a rapidly changing landscape.

MAYA aims to cement its position as a pioneer in the field by expanding its reach to lakhs of students in hundreds of educational institutes in India over the next few years.

