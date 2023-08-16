Pioneering Excellence in Facility Management: Dedicated Management Services Wins Best Housekeeping Company and Infra 2023 Award

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 16: One of India's best companies in the field of Integrated Facility Management and housekeeping and Infratech services, Dedicated Management Services (DMS), is celebrating the achievement of a significant milestone in its path to success. The Pune-Maharashtra-based company has been honored with the esteemed Excellence Award for Best Housekeeping Company 2023, for its outstanding services in the industry.

When it comes to enhancing facility management efficiency, the focus frequently tends to be on using various technologies or procedures to simplify operations. However, employing integrated facility management (IFM) can enhance overall facility service. The IFM strategy strives to improve operational efficiency, uncover important insights, and generate cost-cutting possibilities for any firm. As part of integrated facility management, housekeeping services play a crucial role in maintaining cleanliness and orderliness in various settings, including residential areas, business places, corporate companies, and the hotel industry. These services are highly valued for their ability to create a clean and organized environment, which is essential for both aesthetic appeal, overall functionality, and smooth operations of residential areas, and business places.

Armed with more than 8 years of domain experience and an extensive knowledge of industry norms and practices, Dedicated Management Services, presents a comprehensive solution to address the ever-changing demands of its clients. The dedicated team at the company is fully devoted to enhancing the value of their client's organizations. By doing so, they allow their clients to concentrate on their primary business operations. Meanwhile, DMS efficiently handles and provides top-notch Integrated Facility Management and housekeeping services throughout India.

DMS Facility India has established itself as a leading provider of a wide array of services. From Housekeeping to Infra Tech Services, Pest Control Services to Security Services, Fasad Cleaning to All Maintenance AMC, Laundry Services to STP / ETP Services, and Holding and Branding, the company excels in offering a diverse range of solutions. With an unwavering dedication to excellence and a commitment to client satisfaction, the company has firmly established itself as a trailblazer in the industry.

From sparkling clean spaces to meticulous attention to detail, Dedicated Management Services is setting a new standard for a cleaner and more organized India. Hence, the company also supports the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or Clean India Mission, which is a country-wide campaign of the Government of India.

As a mark of recognition for the company's outstanding services in the industry, the Excellence Award for Best Housekeeping Company 2023 was presented to Dedicated Management Services' Founder, Deependra Singh Jat, by renowned Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty at an elegant ceremony held at Hotel Radisson, Delhi. In a moment of heartfelt appreciation for the recognition, Deependra conveyed his gratitude for the honor bestowed upon his company.

The Excellence Award for Best Housekeeping Company 2023 serves as a testament to Dedicated Management Services' unwavering dedication to providing exceptional housekeeping services to its clients in Pune, Maharashtra, and beyond.

In a heartfelt message to DMS' valued clients, Deependra Singh expressed his deepest gratitude for the confidence they have placed in the company's services.

He noted, "The Excellence Award for Best Housekeeping Company 2023 stands as a testament to the outstanding services that Dedicated Management Services provides to its esteemed clients. The unwavering support and invaluable feedback from our valued clients serve as a constant source of inspiration, propelling us to push the boundaries and take our services to unprecedented levels of excellence."

Deependra Singh is also grateful for having a dedicated team at Dedicated Management Services that helped him secure the award.

He said, "Our exceptional team members deserve our heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering dedication and passion that continues to drive us forward each and every day. The team's unwavering dedication to maintaining the utmost levels of cleanliness and order has undeniably paved the way for this remarkable achievement."

Dedicated Management Services firmly upholds the belief that a pristine and well-ordered environment plays a pivotal role in cultivating a harmonious and uplifting atmosphere. In a resounding affirmation of their unwavering dedication to excellence, the prestigious Excellence Award for Best Housekeeping Company 2023 has been bestowed upon the company. This coveted accolade serves as a testament to their relentless pursuit of transforming spaces into pristine havens of cleanliness and unparalleled comfort.

With this remarkable achievement, the company reaffirms its unwavering commitment to setting higher standards and providing unparalleled service to its valued clients. In an era where cleanliness and organization are paramount, Dedicated Management Services emerge as a beacon of excellence. With their unparalleled housekeeping expertise, they are revolutionizing the way we perceive the world around us.

