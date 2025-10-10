Pioneering India's beach city revolution with world-class lagoons, sustainable living, and iconic destinations

VMPL

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 10: At the prestigious Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, Champions Club, part of the multi-sector global conglomerate Champions Group, announced two major initiatives that promise to redefine India's leisure and tourism landscape the launch of the India Beach Cities Development Fund at GIFT City with an initial corpus of $100 million (₹880 crore), and a ₹250 crore world-class Beach Lagoon destination project in Gujarat.

A New Era of Urban Beach Living

The newly announced Beach Lagoon destination will bring Gujarat its very own world-class beachfront experience, powered by Crystal Lagoons® technology.

Spread across several acres, the project will feature sandy shores, azure waters, adventure zones, waterfront villas, and immersive entertainment spaces, setting a new benchmark for urban tourism and real estate development in India.

"We are glad to launch this initiative alongside Hon. CM Bhupendrabhai Patel," said Ravikant Guduru, Director, Champions Beach Clubs.

"Gujarat will soon witness multiple Beach Lagoon destinations in iconic locations including the Statue of Unity, Rann of Kutch, Viramgam, Ahmedabad, Dharoi, and Surat. Each development will become a landmark destination boosting tourism, creating jobs, and bringing world-class waterfront living to India's western corridor."

These destinations, developed under the Champions Club banner, will seamlessly integrate hospitality, retail, and leisure infrastructure, promoting sustainable and tourism-driven growth across the state.

$100 Million 'India Beach Cities Development Fund' Set Up at GIFT City

At the event, Subhakar Rao Surapaneni, Chairman of Champions Group and visionary behind the Beach Lagoon Cities initiative, announced the creation of the India Beach Cities Development Fund at GIFT City, Gujarat a first-of-its-kind fund aimed at fueling India's transformation into a global destination for waterfront living.

"GIFT City is the perfect platform to anchor this fund and power India's next wave of iconic beach cities," said Subhakar Rao.

"There is massive untapped demand for world-class lagoon destinations powered by Crystal Lagoons®. This fund will help us launch and scale these projects to billion-dollar potential driving real estate's contribution to India's $30 trillion economy vision under Viksit Bharat. With real estate expected to exceed $6 trillion in value, India is poised to move from #3 to #1 globally."

Boost to Gujarat's Real Estate and Tourism Momentum

Adding to the announcement, Srivatsav Malempati, CFO of Champions Club, remarked:

"This is a truly vibrant moment at Vibrant Gujarat one that will accelerate the state's leadership in next-generation tourism and leisure infrastructure. Gujarat is fast becoming the epicenter of India's experiential development revolution, and Champions Club is proud to be part of this transformative journey."

About Champions Club and Champions Group

Champions Club, part of the Champions Group, is India's leading lifestyle and experience brand, offering members exclusive access to private clubs, resorts, yachts, and curated global experiences across Goa, Dubai, and other destinations.

Through its Champions Infratech and Beach Lagoon divisions, the Group is pioneering sustainable, technology-driven waterfront developments across India including Hosur, Sarjapur, Alibaug, Noida, Hyderabad, Andhra, Mysore, Chandigarh, Pune, and now Gujarat all powered by *Crystal Lagoons® technology.

With over two decades of innovation across marketing, real estate, hospitality, and digital transformation, Champions Group continues to drive India's evolution into a world-class destination for tourism, lifestyle, and sustainable growth.

