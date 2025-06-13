Pioneering Neurointerventional Excellence at Jehangir Hospital

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: With the rising burden of stroke and cerebrovascular diseases in India, Jehangir Hospital Pune shines as a beacon of hope through its advanced Neurointerventional Services. Equipped with world-class infrastructure, expert clinicians, and cutting-edge technology, the hospital has transformed the diagnosis and treatment of neurological emergencies and vascular brain disorders.

Emergency Department: The First Line of Defence:

Jehangir Hospital's Emergency Department is vital to effective neurointerventional care. Staffed 24/7 with emergency physicians, stroke-trained nurses, and paramedics, it delivers prompt and efficient responses to neurological emergencies.

Upon receiving a suspected stroke case, the Emergency team promptly initiates clinical evaluation and stabilization, stroke severity scoring, urgent imaging and lab tests, and activation of the Code Stroke team. They maintain seamless communication with neurologists and neurointerventionists. Their rapid ability to differentiate between hemorrhagic and ischemic strokes and start the appropriate treatment often proves lifesaving.

ICU: Precision Monitoring and Critical Care:

After a neurointerventional procedure, patients are moved to Jehangir Hospital's specialized Neurocritical Care Unit (ICU) for continuous monitoring and post-procedure management. The ICU provides 24/7 neurological observation, strict control of blood pressure, oxygenation, and intracranial pressure, and manages complications like re-bleeding, vasospasm, or seizures. Mechanical ventilation support is available when needed. A coordinated team of neurointensivists, critical care nurses, and physiotherapists ensures early neuro-rehabilitation, promoting smoother recovery. This high-dependency care maximizes patient outcomes and minimizes complications during the critical post-procedure phase.

Expanding the Scope of Neurointervention:

Neurointervention, or endovascular neurosurgery, involves minimally invasive, catheter-based procedures to treat complex vascular conditions of the brain and spine. These are performed via tiny punctures, usually through the groin or wrist, and guided by high-resolution imaging to access and treat abnormalities inside blood vessels of the brain.

At Jehangir Hospital, the scope of neurointervention includes:

- Acute Ischaemic Stroke: Mechanical thrombectomy removes clots from brain arteries.

- Aneurysm Management: Coiling fills aneurysms; flow diverters redirect blood flow.

- Carotid & Vertebral Stenting: Widens neck arteries to prevent strokes.

- Intracranial Stenting: For recurrent strokes despite treatment.

- AVMs: Embolisation blocks abnormal vessels to prevent bleeding.

- Dural AV Fistula: Embolisation closes abnormal artery-vein connections.

- MMA Embolisation: Treats subdural hematoma.

- Tumour Embolisation: Reduces blood supply before surgery.

State-of-the-Art Cath Lab: Precision Meets Speed:

Central to this capability is Jehangir Hospital's dedicated Neuro Cath Lab, equipped with a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) system. This allows for:

- High-definition, 3D angiography of cerebral and spinal vessels.

- CT scan on the cathlab machine

- Real-time navigation of microcatheters and devices.

- Reduced radiation exposure and contrast dye usage.

- Enhanced safety and precision, especially for deep-seated or small-vessel interventions.

- This advanced setup enables neurointerventionists to perform complex procedures with millimeter precision, even in urgent emergencies.

Leading the program is Dr. Anand Alurkar, a nationally recognized expert with 25 years of experience and numerous publications. One of India's first formally trained neurointerventionists, he is the past President of the Indian Stroke Association and Founder Secretary of the Society of Neurovascular Interventions. "Neurointervention is revolutionizing treatment for life-threatening brain conditions," says Dr. Alurkar. "We can now treat strokes within minutes, stabilize ruptured aneurysms, and prevent future bleeding with minimal pain and quick recovery." He is backed by a multidisciplinary team of neurologists, neurosurgeons, anesthesiologists, and radiologists, providing integrated 24/7 patient care.

Code Stroke Protocol: Time is Brain:

Jehangir Hospital operates a robust, round-the-clock Code Stroke Protocol designed to deliver swift, coordinated, and evidence-based care to every stroke patient from the moment they arrive. The protocol begins with pre-hospital coordination with EMS teams to activate the stroke response en route. Upon arrival, patients undergo immediate triage and assessment by the Emergency Department, followed by rapid neuroimaging (CT or MRI) to confirm the diagnosis and determine the appropriate treatment pathway. If required, the Neurointervention team is activated without delay, particularly for procedures like mechanical thrombectomy. Adhering to strict time benchmarks for door-to-needle and door-to-groin puncture, the hospital ensures that "time lost is not brain lost," significantly enhancing the chances of recovery and reducing the risk of mortality.

CEO's Vision: Building a Centre of Excellence:

Speaking about this remarkable progress, Mr Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO, Jehangir Hospital, says: "The field of neurointervention offers immense potential to reduce disability and save lives. We've made strategic investments in technology and talent to ensure that patients in Pune and beyond have access to globally benchmarked care." He adds, "Our vision is to make Jehangir Hospital a recognised Centre of Excellence in neurovascular carenot just for emergency management but also for long-term rehabilitation, research, and training."

A Glimpse into the Future:

Jehangir Hospital is committed to advancing neurovascular care through initiatives such as a Neurovascular Fellowship program to train future specialists, collaborative research on stroke outcomes and imaging-based prediction tools, and community outreach to raise awareness about early stroke symptoms and timely intervention. With renowned experts like Dr. Anand Alurkar, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and a patient-first approach, the hospital is reshaping neurovascular emergency treatmentempowering patients to recover faster, live longer, and regain their confidence. As neurointervention continues to evolve globally, Jehangir Hospital remains at the forefront, offering hope through cutting-edge science and skilled care.

