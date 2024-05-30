Pioneering Procedures How Hiranandani Hospital is Pushing the Boundaries of Kidney Care

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: As the field of medicine continues to experience revolutionary changes, Hiranandani Hospital remains one of the leading centers for quality healthcare that offers innovative solutions, particularly in the treatment of kidney diseases. This multi-specialty healthcare centre, located in Powai, Mumbai is a dream project of Dr. L. H. Hiranandani with his envision that has given the hospital a competitive edge in the field of nephrology.

Hiranandani Hospital has successfully established as a multi-specialty hospital with over 240 operation beds and is synonymous with one's search for quality healthcare. Leading this effort is Dr. Prakash Chandra Shetty, Urologist at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, who has made it his life mission to ensure that the most advanced, and highest-quality facilities and care regarding individuals diagnosed with kidney diseases or kidney failure are provided for them.

Hiranandani Hospital continues to put up an unwavering commitment which can be assessed from the words of Dr. Shetty, “It is our responsibility to make constant strategies with innovation to look after the progress of the hospital”.

Kidney diseases are somewhat secret and often develop gradually which can have a seriously negative impact on the human body, for example, acute kidney injury, resistant hypertension, renal stones, and acid- base disturbances. This is an indication of the high level of efficiency of the health care center in handling these conditions that are viewed as being complicated with better diagnosis tools, effective working models and staffed with professional personnel.

Having a well-equipped and well-established Department of Nephrology, Hiranandani Hospital is maybe considered a leading healthcare provider specializing in renal treatments. This department is composed of nine experts and takes care of all units of kidney diseases such as renal transplant, nephrology, and urology. They carry out their work with a lot of efficiency in the treatment process because they are clinically more competent and that makes them famous, that is why patients are ensuring they get the best from them.

And it is not only the medical competency, which is truly impressive, but also awareness of the fact that modern healthcare cannot and should not ignore a comprehensive approach. The principle that everyone in the hospital should transform the life of an individual with the best medical treatment and care is a motto Dr. Shetty upholds. In addition to pre-op dialysis and post-op urology, chronic kidney diseases, and much more, the hospital presents a safe environment for endoscopic/laparoscopic surgery.

The strategic focus of Hiranandani Hospital goes not only to meet the medical profession benchmarks of efficiency but also quality services. The general hospitality done to patients and the hospitality offered to patients in this hospital have received massive recognition within the medical field. This hospital is effectively manned with proficient Doctors, a team of trained Nurses and Specialists and has emerged as a reliable domain for treatment of the kidney ailments in the city.

In a world where health care advance is vital Hiranandani Hospital leads the way in offering advanced and efficient renal procedures, the utilization of state-most modern equipment and equipment and a quest for outstanding patient care. While the hospital is rapidly progressing as a center of outstanding sports medicine, orthopedics, and other specialties, it remains a beacon of how hospitals can make a difference in people's lives with state-of-the-art medical care and personal empathy.

