Piramal Realty inaugurates its exquisite clubhouse 'Club V' at Piramal Vaikunth, Thane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: Piramal Realty announced the grand launch of 'Club V,' a luxurious clubhouse within the lush confines of Piramal Vaikunth, Thane. Spanning over 22,000 sq. ft, this exclusive facility promises to be a tropical oasis for residents, offering a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. The clubhouse boasts top-notch infrastructure, guaranteeing residents a professional and enjoyable set-up to indulge in a wide range of sports activities, all within the inclusive community of Piramal Vaikunth.

Redefining community integration in Thane, Piramal Vaikunth, is a flagship 32-acre mixed used premium development of Piramal Realty which seamlessly integrates modern luxury with spiritual tranquility through its incorporation of the ISKCON temple. With over 2,500 homes booked and 450+ families already residing, the thriving Vaikunth community creates a vibrant tapestry of shared experiences and collective growth. With steadfast construction momentum and seamless handovers, the unveiling of Club V marks another significant milestone at Piramal Vaikunth.

Abhijeet Maheshwari, CEO of Piramal Realty, expresses his excitement stating, "The architectural intervention introduced to Club V connects with the existing structures into a unified community space. Surrounded by lush landscapes, Club V's overall design revolves around biophilia, the fundamental principle upon which the project is built on. We have created a luxurious and expansive space for our residents to experience leisure and indulgence. While every cluster in Piramal Vaikunth boasts of its own exclusive amenities, the clubhouse embodies the essence of community living. Club V is one of the many exquisite clubhouses built across our projects, helping our residents foster a harmonious blend of work and leisure."

Club V overlooks an exclusive mini cricket ground with a thoughtfully designed pitch tailored for cricket enthusiasts. This mini cricket ground provides residents with an opportunity to engage in recreational and competitive cricket activities within the community. The amenities at Club V are seamlessly integrated across its three interconnected blocks, blending architectural elegance with the beauty of nature into a unified, harmonious design. By retaining original structures, Piramal Realty has preserved the industrial heritage while seamlessly blending it with modern architectural design. Elements such as brick textured walls and metallic canopies, add to the rustic charm of this space. The library, which is also programmed as a co-working space, allows residents to dive into a their work routines and immerse themselves in knowledge and learning. Clerestory windows have been incorporated to ensure the space is flooded with natural light. To mirror the exterior facade, the interiors feature exposed brick, providing the warmth and intimacy the space requires.

Moreover, the community centre features amenities such as a clinic and cafe, operated by the prestigious Apollo Clinics and 'The Bakerie' by the famous Shalimar Hotel. This expansive cafeteria provides a charming ambiance, encompassing both indoor and outdoor spaces where residents can congregate, socialize and relish a variety of culinary delights. Additionally, the Convenience Store introduced at Club V, offers residents an accessible source for daily essentials and groceries.

The multipurpose court called 'The Arena' features a meticulously designed basketball court and four badminton courts for uninterrupted gameplay, fostering community living and promoting an active lifestyle. Club V also offers premier amenities such as tennis and squash courts, catering to residents who have a passion for these sports. The Club features a relaxing swimming pool for its residents to unwind, contributing to their overall well-being and lifestyle. The Yoga Deck located on a quaint terrace, is a unique and tranquil space dedicated to the practice of yoga. For those interested in motor racing and golf, Club V offers state-of-the-art simulators that allow residents to experience the nuances of each sport in a simulated environment, providing a unique and immersive experience without leaving the comfort of the clubhouse.

The idyllic clubhouse is a great place for residents to unwind and enjoy the amenities, while fostering interactions and connections within the community. The ultra-modern facilities are designed to promote health and wellness, allowing residents to appreciate the luxury of leisure. These features further enhance the recreational and wellness offerings at Club V, providing residents with a diverse range of activities to choose from, based on their interests and preferences.

About Piramal Realty

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 13 Mn. sq. ft of residential and commercial real estate under development in and around Mumbai. Piramal Realty aims to set a gold standard in design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's innovative developments not only capture a cutting-edge and contemporary ethos but also aim to adopt a more intuitive interpretation of luxury.

This distinctive approach celebrates the harmonious integration of nature, greenery, spaciousness, natural light, ventilation, and the inherent connection with biophilia, encapsulating the essence of community living

