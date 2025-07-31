Piramal Realty Launches Ahan II In An Ecosystem & A Community In Full Bloom At Piramal Aranya In Rani Baug, Byculla

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, announced the final phase of its landmark South Mumbai development, Piramal Aranya with the launch of Ahan II, concluding the trilogy of Avyan, Arav and Ahan Towers. With this, the 7-acre development, overlooking the expansive 60-acre Rani Baug Botanical Gardens and the Arabian Sea enters its final phase of transformation. Having delivered over 700 homes across Avyan Tower and Byculla's Tallest Tower Arav, it now presents a last chance for discerning homebuyers to own a residence in one of Mumbai's most thoughtfully curated and vibrant urban communities. Strategically located in Byculla, Piramal Aranya has redefined the residential narrative in South Mumbai, offering expansive homes with rare views, world class amenities, a blooming community and a near complete ecosystem. Ahan will now join Avyan and Arav to create a skyline that is as distinctive as it is timeless.

Ahan II offers 2, 3, and 4 Bed deck residences, designed with an emphasis on space optimisation, natural light and framed views. Select residences feature sweeping views of Rani Baug while others offer panoramic sea views, further elevating the living experience amidst a community in full bloom

Commenting on the occasion, Abhijeet Maheshwari, CEO, Piramal Realty, said, "The launch of Ahan II marks a significant milestone in our journey at Piramal Realty. Full bloom is the celebration of the final and most exciting phase of our landmark development Piramal Aranya - where community, landscape and lifestyle are fully alive and thriving. With the first 2 towers and the podium delivered, this is a final chance to be a part something beautiful that's already in "FULL BLOOM". Ahan II isn't just the final launch, it's the culmination of a vision to create a sanctuary in full bloom in the city, where nature, luxury and community are thriving meaningfully."

Piramal Aranya is designed to offer more than 2 lac sq.ft of recreational spaces, multi-level landscaped gardens and 40+ lifestyle amenities, including wellness zones, leisure lounges, sports courts and dedicated children's areas. The biophilic ethos of the project ensures residents are never far from nature, whether through views of green canopy of Rani Baug or the eastern harbour, or through multiple landscaped gardens within the project.

Located in the coveted South Mumbai, Piramal Aranya is minutes away from key business districts like Lower Parel, Fort and Nariman Point offering easy access to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Eastern Freeway, JJ Flyover, the upcoming worli-sewri connector and the coastal road. The project's proximity to the Atal Setu further enhances connectivity to Navi Mumbai and the new airport. The growing presence of premium social infrastructure including top schools, hospitals, fine dine restaurants and cultural hubs like the Bhau Daji Lad Museum, the Magen David Synagogue & the Gloria Church further reinforces Byculla's rise as a sought-after residential neighbourhood.

With an already thriving and functional community, the final phase offers a lifestyle experience in full bloom, where exclusivity, design and centrality converge. Ahan II offers a final chance to become part of a flourishing community and a project rapidly transforming into a self-contained thriving residential ecosystem.

About Piramal Realty:

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 13 Mn. sq. ft. of residential real estate under development in and around Mumbai. Piramal Realty aims to set gold standards in architectural design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's innovative developments not only capture a cutting-edge and contemporary ethos but also aim to adopt a more intuitive interpretation of luxury. This distinctive approach celebrates the harmonious integration of nature, greenery, spaciousness, natural light, ventilation and the inherent connection with biophilia encapsulating the essence of community living.

