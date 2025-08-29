Piramal Vaikunth Transforms into a Living Gallery for World Photography Day

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29: To mark World Photography Day on 19th August 2025, Piramal Realty transformed its flagship development, Piramal Vaikunth in Thane, into a living gallery celebrating life, nature and community. The initiative titled 'Vaikunth in Full Bloom', brought together acclaimed photographers and residents in a week-long showcase of visual storytelling.

Spread across 32 acres, the lush landscapes and architectural elegance of Piramal Vaikunth became a canvas for leading photographers. With distinct visual styles spanning architecture, people, culture, nature and travel, the photographers brought to life the spirit of Full Bloom a theme that portrays Piramal Vaikunth not just as a residential address, but as a living breathing community.

Extending the celebration beyond professional lenses, residents were invited to participate in the interactive #VaikunthInFullBloom contest from 12th to 18th August, sharing moments that reflected the essence of community living. The most compelling entries were rewarded with prizes that honoured their passion for photography, turning every captured frame into a shared celebration of belonging.

Speaking on the initiative, Kyron Dinshaw, Marketing & Commercial Head, Piramal Realty, said:

"This World Photography Day, 'Vaikunth in Full Bloom' was our way of turning the lens on what truly matters the everyday stories of life, beauty and community living. By inviting creators and residents to interpret the space through their eyes, we celebrated not just the art of photography, but also the values that define Piramal Vaikunth: nature, culture and community spirit."

The campaign was rolled out across social media and amplified through targeted promotions. With strong engagement and enthusiastic participation, Vaikunth in Full Bloom reaffirmed Piramal Realty's commitment to creating not just homes, but vibrant, expressive communities where creativity and connections thrive.

About Piramal Realty

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group, is one of India's leading developers with 13 Mn. sq. ft. of residential real estate under development in and around Mumbai. Piramal Realty aims to set gold standards in architectural design, quality, safety and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's design philosophy celebrates the harmonious integration of nature, light, air and thoughtful living making each development a space to grow, connect and thrive.

