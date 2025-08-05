Piramal Vaikunth's Weekenders Initiative Drives Community Engagement in Thane

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: Piramal Realty recently concluded 'Weekenders at Piramal Vaikunth', a six-weekend experiential campaign aimed at showcasing the spirit of community living through curated on-ground experiences for residents, homeowners, and prospective buyers. Held at the brand's flagship mixed-used development Piramal Vaikunth in Thane, the campaign received a tremendous response, offering a first-hand look into the integrated lifestyle envisioned at the township.

The initiative featured six themed weekendsWellness, Energy, Biophilia, Entertainment, Culinary, and Creativityeach designed to foster connection, wellbeing, and community interaction. Activities ranged from guided yoga and fitness sessions to nature trails, culinary workshops, live performances, and hands-on art experiences for all age groups.

More than a product showcase, 'Weekenders' became a platform for deeper community engagement. The Biophilia Chapter, for instance, included a nature trail at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, followed by a gardening workshop, and a tree plantation drive within the project premises further reinforcing the development's commitment to green living, which aligned with Piramal Vaikunth' s practice of gifting a sapling to each family at the time of handover, now culminating in over 1,600 plants across the community.

Speaking on the success of the initiative, Abhijeet Maheshwari, CEO, Piramal Realty, said, "Weekenders was envisioned as more than a marketing initiativeit was designed to reflect the very ethos of Piramal Vaikunth as a ready, thriving, community-first development. Every chapter of the campaign showcased how the project goes beyond just physical infrastructure to offer a deeply engaging and balanced lifestyle. The enthusiastic participation from residents, homeowners and prospects reaffirmed our belief that people today are seeking not just homes, but holistic living experiences rooted in connection, wellbeing and belonging."

Spanning across 32 acres with over 1.71 lakh sq. ft. of amenities and 40% open spaces, Piramal Vaikunth has emerged as a modern community anchored in wellness, sustainability, and social connection. At its heart is Club V, a 47,000 sq. ft. clubhouse serving as the cultural and recreational hub, complemented by landscaped walkways and Maharashtra's first ISKCON temple within a gated residential complex.

As families continue to move in and the township evolves, the Weekenders campaign has helped reinforce the brand's core propositionof not just building homes, but nurturing thriving communities rooted in shared experiences.

About Piramal Realty:

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 13 Mn. sq. ft of residential real estate under development in and around Mumbai. Piramal Realty aims to set gold standards in architectural design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's innovative developments not only capture a cutting-edge and contemporary ethos but also aim to adopt a more intuitive interpretation of luxury. This distinctive approach celebrates the harmonious integration of nature, greenery, spaciousness, natural light, ventilation and the inherent connection with biophilia encapsulating the essence of community living.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor