Pitch Our Way Strengthens Startup Ecosystem with Strategic Fundraising, Robust Portfolio, and Global Investor Network

SMPL

New Delhi [India], August 28: Pitch Our Way, a fundraising and strategic advisory platform founded in 2020, is redefining how startups connect with investors. Established by seasoned investment professionals, the firm was created with a mission to bridge the critical gap between early- and growth-stage founders and investors, helping entrepreneurs overcome fundraising hurdles and scale their businesses with efficiency and confidence.

Pitch Our Way is currently advising 68+ companies with deal sizes exceeding ₹120 Cr. The firm's growing portfolio includes standout companies that have successfully secured capital and achieved milestone growth, and a very strong community of 1200+ founders worldwide and 5400+ investors.

- Mitra, an FMCG startup, raised ₹14 crore in a round led by Bestvantage Investments.

- Watch Your Health, a healthtech platform, expanded through the acquisition of Rootally, strengthening its AI-driven clinical risk prediction offerings.

- Daikcell, a premium power solutions company, secured debt funding, underscoring the validation of Pitch Our Way's investment approach.

- Ezyschooling received backing from Mumbai Angels Network.

- Clayco Cosmetics raised $2 million in fresh funding.

- Praush Beauty closed $421K across three funding rounds.

- Stylox secured funding from Sukbir.

- Klassroom Edutech raised $200K in a pre-series round.

- Roopya secured $1.3M led by 100X VC.

These successes highlight Pitch Our Way's ability to consistently deliver results across sectors including healthcare, technology, renewable energy, AI, and consumer brands.

Investor Backing and Flexible Capital Model

What sets Pitch Our Way apart is not only its advisory expertise but also the depth of its investor ecosystem. The firm's investor network is capable of deploying cheques ranging from ₹50 lakhs to ₹70 crores, ensuring tailored capital solutions for both early innovators and fast-scaling ventures. This flexibility reflects the strength and firepower of Pitch Our Way's model, enabling them to support founders at various growth stages.

Pitch Our Way is partnered with reputed investors, including GetVantage, IPV (Inflection Point Ventures), Marwari Catalysts, Rainmatter, A91 Partners, IAN (Indian Angel Network), as well as prominent family offices like the Sanjeev Goenka Group. International partners include BeyondSeed (Singapore), Dubai-based venture firms, and North American private equity players.

Leadership Driving Vision

The strength of Pitch Our Way lies in its leadership team, co-founded by Vanshika and Simran Paul Singh.

- Vanshika, Co-Founder & Head of Investments, brings deep expertise in investment banking, startup strategy, and portfolio management. An IIM Kozhikode alumna with experience at Startups Angels Network and SilverMile Capital, she has also invested in four startups as an angel investor. Her strengths lie in aligning founder vision with actionable strategies and driving sustainable growth.

- Simran Paul Singh, CEO & Co-Founder, is an economics graduate from Delhi University and an alumnus of IIM Visakhapatnam. With a strong foundation in financial valuations and founder development, Simran leverages a diverse professional network to help founders translate vision into growth strategies. His cross-industry experience provides Pitch Our Way with a unique perspective on scaling businesses.

A Differentiated Approach

Beyond fundraising, Pitch Our Way provides end-to-end strategic support. The firm assists founders with pitch deck creation, valuations, and making them investment-ready before pitching. Recognizing that a strong first impression brings founders into the room, Pitch Our Way ensures entrepreneurs not only secure meetings with investors but are fully prepared to showcase their vision effectively. The team also supports founders throughout negotiations, due diligence, and other related activities, offering a 360° approach to fundraising and growth.

The team emphasizes governance, transparency, and milestone-based deployment of capitalprinciples designed to safeguard investor trust while ensuring startups make the most of their resources. This founder- and investor-first philosophy has made Pitch Our Way a trusted ally in the startup ecosystem.

Looking Ahead

Pitch Our Way envisions building a trusted platform where founders feel fully supported, investors gain clarity, and capital is deployed responsibly. The long-term goal is to be the go-to partner for startups seeking not only fundraising support but also holistic strategic guidance for sustainable scaling.

"Startups today need more than just fundingthey need direction, partnerships, and a strong support system," said Vanshika, Co-Founder & Head of Investments. At Pitch Our Way, we are committed to creating that ecosystem.

"Our aim is to empower founders with not just capital but with clarity and confidence," added Simran Paul Singh, CEO & Co-Founder. We see ourselves as long-term partners in their journey.

About Pitch Our Way

Founded in 2020, Pitch Our Way is a fundraising and strategic advisory platform designed to bridge the gap between founders and investors. With a mission to help startups overcome fundraising hurdles and scale efficiently, partnered by a global investor network and led by experienced professionals, Pitch Our Way combines capital flexibility with strategic guidance to help entrepreneurs thrive.

For further information, please visit: https://www.pitchourway.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor