"Pittal Ke Kartoos" is a chart-topping song featuring Samidha in an elegant traditional look

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 18: Renowned for her captivating presence and dynamic performances, Samidha, the acclaimed artist who has graced numerous popular music videos alongside celebrities like Nishant Makhani from Big Boss, Abbas Mustan's son Mustafa Ali, is set to captivate audiences once again in her latest music video, "Pittal Ke Kartoos," the recently released music video has quickly skyrocketed to the summit of popularity across all major social media platforms. Samidha's mesmerizing screen presence, coupled with the star-studded cast and the infectious beats of the song, has made it an instant hit among fans worldwide.

KS Entertainment presents "Pittal Ke Kartoos", a vibrant musical collaboration featuring the melodious voices of Jassi Kirarkot and Anjali 99, set to the dynamic beats crafted by music maestro Deepty. Directed by the talented Shekhar Salaria and produced by Karan Singh Chouhan, this track promises to ignite the music scene with its captivating rhythm and soulful melodies.

At the forefront of this musical extravaganza is the renowned actress Samidha, whose portrayal in a stunningly elegant and traditional avatar adds a touch of grace and allure to the visuals. Samidha, known for her exceptional talent and captivating presence on screen, brings a new dimension to "Pittal Ke Kartoos" with her charismatic performance.

Samidha's dance in "Pittal Ke Kartoos" is a mesmerizing blend of traditional and contemporary styles, seamlessly weaving together elements of folk and modern choreography. Her previous collaboration with Mustafa, son of the legendary producer duo Abbas-Mastan, in the chart-topping track "Badnam Kiya Hai" has already garnered widespread acclaim, further solidifying her status as a versatile and accomplished artist.

"Pittal Ke Kartoos" has already received overwhelming love and appreciation from audiences across the board. With its infectious energy and Samidha's mesmerizing presence, the song is soon to become a smashing hit, setting new benchmarks in the realm of music and entertainment.

Get ready to experience the magic of "Pittal Ke Kartoos" featuring Samidha, now available on all major streaming platforms. Join the musical journey and witness the celebration of Haryanavi culture and tradition in this captivating musical masterpiece.

For More Information visit ; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXuUO9qkXHQ

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor