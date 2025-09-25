Piyush Goyal engages with global business leaders in US to boost trade, investment in India

New York [US], September 25 : Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, held a series of high-level meetings with global CEOs, business leaders, and policymakers during his recent visit to the United States and other international engagements, reinforcing India's position as a key destination for trade, investment, and innovation.

Goyal met Stephen A. Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Blackstone, and they discussed the firm's investment plans in India, reflecting continued global investor confidence in the Indian economy.

He also met Raj Subramaniam, President & CEO of FedEx, to explore collaborative opportunities in India's rapidly expanding logistics sector and its growing role in global supply chains.

Strengthening the India-UAE partnership, Goyal held discussions with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman & CEO of DP World, to deepen cooperation in logistics and infrastructure.

Similarly, his meeting with IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna focused on strengthening tech partnerships, investing in emerging technologies, and leveraging India's young talent pool to create global solutions.

In another significant meeting, Goyal spoke with Harvey Schwartz, CEO of Carlyle Group, on expanding investment avenues in India's resilient and innovation-driven economy. Furthering this momentum, he had fruitful discussions with Chip Kaye, Chairman of Warburg Pincus, on tapping into India's robust growth potential.

Goyal also met Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, to explore deeper collaboration in accelerating India's sustainable development through innovation, inclusive growth, and resilient systems.

At an event titled 'Session on Energy Security in a Shifting Global Landscape'organised by India in New York, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), and ReNew Powerthe minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "One Sun, One World, One Grid." He underlined India's commitment to a sustainable energy future and the need for innovation and robust infrastructure to drive the global clean energy transition.

In engagements with Mukesh Aghi, President & CEO of USISPF, and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Goyal discussed avenues to enhance bilateral trade and investment, particularly with strategic partners like the United States and Italy.

Goyal is currently in the United States leading high-level trade negotiations as both nations work toward concluding a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement, a government official confirmed Wednesday.

Goyal, accompanied by a delegation of senior ministry officials including Special Secretary and India's Chief Negotiator Rajesh Agrawal, is engaged in discussions covering both trade and non-trade issues with American counterparts.

