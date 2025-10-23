Piyush Goyal, German Minister discuss commitment to finalising India-EU FTA

New Delhi, Oct 23 Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday met Katherina Reiche, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, in Berlin, and talks covered Germany's commitment to finalising the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA).

Goyal is in Germany to engage with CEOs and industry leaders to boost bilateral trade and investment.

“It was a pleasure to meet Katherina Reiche, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, in Berlin. Our discussions focused on deepening Indo-German ties in trade and investment, joint industrial and technological partnerships in green energy, new and emerging technologies, as well as defence. Talks also covered Germany's commitment to finalising the India-EU FTA,” said Goyal in a post on X.

“I highlighted how India's large talent pool, combined with our push for Ease of Doing Business, offers attractive prospects for German companies to diversify investments and strengthen supply chain resilience,” the minister noted.

Goyal also engaged in a roundtable discussion with CEOs of German Mittelstand (SME) companies and Indian businesses.

“Highlighted the key opportunities India offers in innovation and sustainable manufacturing and discussed ways for Indian and German companies to collaborate, strengthen trade and investment ties, and build strong industrial partnerships for mutual growth,” said the minister.

The Berlin visit marks a key milestone in enhancing India's engagement with Germany and holds particular significance, as the year 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, highlighting the depth, resilience, and long-standing strength of bilateral ties. Goyal’s meetings are designed to facilitate high-impact interactions with senior government officials, industry leaders, and business associations in both countries, according to an official statement.

As part of his visit, Goyal will also participate as a speaker at the third Berlin Global Dialogue (BGD) -- an annual summit that brings together leaders from business, government, and academia to deliberate on issues shaping the global economy.

